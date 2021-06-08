BOARD MEMBER AND ANGEL INVESTOR RAZA SHAIKH AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Raza Shaikh

Angel investor Raza Shaikh represents a new breed of board member that sees the value in the better governance of risk-taking

Raza is a thoughtful and forward-looking leader in technology, life sciences, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, who influences numerous business leaders, both young and old.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, USA, June 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Raza Shaikh of Cambridge, Massachusetts.Raza serves as the Managing Director of Launchpad Venture Group, a Managing Member of Beacon Venture Partners, and a Member of Sky Ventures Group, all venture investment platforms. He is a Judge and Mentor for MassChallenge, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship through collaboration and development, a mentor via the Techstars worldwide network of entrepreneurs, and is the co-host of the On Boards Podcast, which highlights board governance best practices through conversations with leading board members and executives.“I’m thrilled that Raza has chosen our program to advance the way in which risk is used across his many ventures,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “He is a thoughtful and forward-looking leader in technology, life sciences, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, who influences numerous business leaders, both young and old,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.When asked about the program, Mr. Shaikh said, “The DCRO Institute provided me with this exceptional and comprehensive set of sessions that allowed me to know about all aspects of risk governance that as a board director I am likely to come across.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

