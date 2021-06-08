Konstant Infosolutions Termed as Top Mobile App Developer in India by TheManifest
It is when our Mobile App Development efforts became apparent!UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's the best thing you look for in a mobile app? Mobile app development teams predicate their favourites as:
• What features make an app stand out?
• Does a mobile app address your immediate concerns?
• Is it easy to navigate?
• Does it have the potential to become your go-to app?
• Is it the best choice amongst its peer applications?
• Is it built upon the latest technologies?
Although current timings made us experience a raft of downgrades in development growth estimates, we have amplified our dedicated and extended development efforts ensuring a full circle, not letting any of the aligned industries experience the hit in this global scenario. We incorporate the following in our mobile app development efforts:
Mobile: Android, iOS, React Native, Flutter, Ionic, Xamarin, Kotlin
JS and Frontend: Angular, Vue.JS, React.JS, MEAN, MERN
Backend: PHP, Laravel, .Net, Java, Python, Flask, Node.JS, Golang, GraphQL
E-commerce: Magento, WordPress, Drupal, Sitecore, Sitefinity, Umbraco, Sharepoint
Technologies:
• ASP.NET web development,
• Angular development services,
• Google App Engine development services,
• Java web app development,
• Magento web development,
• Full-Stack MERN development services,
• PHP web development services,
• Python web app development,
• React.JS development services,
• WordPress web development,
• Android app development services,
• Flutter app development,
• iOS app development services,
• Laravel Web Development Services,
• MEAN Full Stack web development,
• Node.JS Web Development Services,
• Microsoft Power BI Solutions,
• React Native App Development,
• Xamarin App Development
Konstant’s Director’s Address, “We comprise dedicated developers and offer outsourcing on-demand. While there were concerns over the adverse impact on development during the tough times, our credibility was at stake. We tossed our policies, skills, techniques, development teams to check the long-term implications. For sure, there were times when our capers were inevitable. We are nowhere close to such contingency but overwhelmed by the recognition - top mobile app developers in India by The Manifest. Thank You for your appreciation. We expect good times ahead!"
Access the complete listing: https://themanifest.com/in/app-development/companies
About The Manifest
The Manifest researches - reviews - rates top app and web development companies. They bunch together their findings with client testimonials, the adaptability with technologies in demand, and adhere to development best practices into the listings that are revered globally.
About Konstant
Marching ahead with a bunch of experience, we have dedicated software development teams, extended teams that co-develop, catering to (1) Custom App development (2) Web App development (3) Mobile App development (4) Cross-Platform App Development (5) Application Maintenance (6) Application Modernization (7) E-Commerce Development Services (8) IT Strategy and Consulting (9) Digital Transformation (10) DevOps Consulting and Engineering.
