Sokin signs multi-year partnership with AS Monaco
Sokin has agreed a three-year deal to support the club’s FX and payments needs. Joining Everton FC and Fulham FC, AS Monaco is the first Ligue 1 Partner.LONDON, UK , June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Fintech innovators Sokin named AS Monaco’s new Official Global Payments and FX Money Transfer partner
• Sokin has agreed a three-year deal to support the club’s international FX and payments needs.
• Joining Everton FC and Fulham FC among Sokin’s new football partners, AS Monaco is the first Ligue 1 Partner associated with the company.
8 June, 2021, Sokin, the payments-focused fintech, has announced a new partnership with AS Monaco, who become the latest European club, and the first Ligue 1 Club, to join its growing portfolio of football partnerships.
The three-year deal sees AS Monaco appoint Sokin, a global currency account provider that offers a cutting-edge payments platform, as its Official Global Payments and FX Money Transfer partner.
Sokin will support AS Monaco’s international FX and payments needs through its Business Payments product and invest in programmes that increase the club’s international presence.
Founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, Sokin is the first payment provider to enable unlimited global payments for both consumers and businesses for a fixed fee. Headquartered in London with 10 offices around the world, Sokin offers a quick and transparent subscriber platform that opens up global access to FX Money transfers and payments, allowing people and businesses to seamlessly move money in 38 currencies and 200 countries and territories*.
Vroon Modgill, founder and CEO, Sokin, said: "We’re excited to team up with a prestigious club like AS Monaco to support our business growth ambitions. We’re looking forward to working with the club, and its partners, to help create more inclusive and global payment and transfers solutions that can increase freedom to deliver football without financial barriers.”
Oleg Petrov, Vice President & CEO of AS Monaco added: “We are very proud to welcome Sokin to the AS Monaco family. This new collaboration is part of our commitment to continue the overall development of the club. We are delighted to be working with this innovative and internationally oriented partner across our whole business. Sokin is already working with several Premier League Clubs, and we are delighted to be chosen as their first Ligue 1 partnership.”
AS Monaco join English clubs Everton FC and Fulham FC as Sokin partners, with Sokin also counting global football icon Rio Ferdinand as a lead investor.
For more information about Sokin, visit www.sokin.net
*Subject to, and pending, local licensing and regulatory requirements. Please refer to sokin.net/regulation for further information.
About Sokin
Sokin is a new global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. Sokin is the first payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving customers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. The company provides both business and personal accounts with no hidden fees, just straightforward, transparent currency exchange and money transfers - simplifying and democratising the process.
Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019. The company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.
For more information, please visit www.sokin.net
About AS Monaco
AS Monaco is a historic French Championship club, founded in 1924.
With eight Ligue 1 championship titles, ten national cups, two European Cup finals (Champions League 2004, Cup 1992) and 32 times on the Ligue 1 podium (a record in France), AS Monaco has one of the greatest track records in French football and a strong heritage.
Cosmopolitan, in the image of the Principality of which it is an ambassador, AS Monaco relies on a brand known throughout the world and followed by a large community of more than 16,5 million fans on social networks.
AS Monaco have just finished a brilliant season in third place in the league and reached the French Cup final. In August, the ‘Rouge et Blanc’ will return to Europe for their sixth continental campaign in the last eight seasons.
Sokin Media
Sokin
email us here