News Release - Williston Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A102034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021/ 0615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Raymond K. Lapine
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 7, 2021 at approximately 0615 hours Troopers from
the Williston State Police Barracks were advised of a family disturbance at a
residence in Richmond, VT. Investigation revealed that Raymond K. Lapine 28 y/o
of Richmond, VT assaulted a household member causing bodily harm. Lapine was
taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Williston
Barracks for processing. Lapine will be required to appear in Chittenden
Superior Court on August 2, 2021 at 0815 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 3, 2021 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov