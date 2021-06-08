News Release - Williston Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021/ 0615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Raymond K. Lapine

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 7, 2021 at approximately 0615 hours Troopers from

the Williston State Police Barracks were advised of a family disturbance at a

residence in Richmond, VT. Investigation revealed that Raymond K. Lapine 28 y/o

of Richmond, VT assaulted a household member causing bodily harm. Lapine was

taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Williston

Barracks for processing. Lapine will be required to appear in Chittenden

Superior Court on August 2, 2021 at 0815 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 3, 2021 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov