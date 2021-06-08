Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,150 in the last 365 days.

News Release - Williston Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A102034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova                           

STATION: VSP Williston           

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021/ 0615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Raymond K. Lapine                                                

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 7, 2021 at approximately 0615 hours Troopers from

the Williston State Police Barracks were advised of a family disturbance at a

residence in Richmond, VT. Investigation revealed that Raymond K. Lapine 28 y/o

of Richmond, VT assaulted a household member causing bodily harm. Lapine was

taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Williston

Barracks for processing. Lapine will be required to appear in Chittenden

Superior Court on August 2, 2021 at 0815 to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 3, 2021 0815 hours            

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov

 

 

 

You just read:

News Release - Williston Barracks - Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.