PetDine Hires Sustainability Manager to Reduce 'Pawprint'
Amelia Den Boer to Oversee Sustainability in Products and Manufacturing
Sustainability isn't just a current trend, but a core value of our company. We know it is something intrinsically vital to our clients, and, ultimately pet owners. ”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products, announced that it has hired Amelia Den Boer as its new Sustainability Manager. With a desire to decrease its manufacturing carbon footprint and provide more environmentally friendly sourcing in products and materials, PetDine has given Den Boer the charge to work with the company’s strategic plans, employees, and customers to implement greater sustainability tactics.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO
As the Sustainability Manager, Den Boer will focus on committed steps that support PetDine and its clients’ green core values. Through innovation, research & development and consultation, PetDine is advancing sustainability that will benefit clients and ultimately pet owners in several categories, such as energy efficiency, resource consumption, packaging solutions, onsite clean up and sourcing upcycled ingredients for future products.
“Everything we do is for the health of pets, which is why PetDine has always placed a high value on quality, environmentally friendly products,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “Sustainability isn’t just a current trend, but a core value of our company. We know it is something intrinsically vital to our clients and, ultimately, pet owners, and we believe Amelia can hone in on taking our efforts to continuously reduce our ‘pawprint’ to the next level.”
Den Boer graduated from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, MI, with a degree in Sustainable Business. Prior to PetDine, she spent eight years furthering the cause of sustainability in a variety of industries, including footwear, automation and at a zoo.
“PetDine is at the forefront of the pet products industry on so many levels, including how it cares for the planet we share with our furry friends,” said Amelia Den Boer. “I look forward to combining my passion for sustainability with my love of animals in this new role and helping grow PetDine’s sustainability program for the benefit of pets, people and our planet.”
Outside of work, Den Boer enjoys hiking, kayaking and spending time with her husband and their greyhound, Margo, and cat, Eliot. When not at home, she can be found traveling and exploring the globe.
For more information on PetDine or its new Sustainability Manager, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
# # #
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
Justin Boling
PetDine
+1 9706926134
justin@petdinellc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn