Governor Gianforte Proclaims Noxious Weed Awareness Week

June 6 - 12, 2021 is Noxious Weed Awareness Week in Montana

Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed June 6 - 12, 2021 to be Noxious Weed Awareness Week!

Established through a joint resolution (HJ17) during the 2021 legislative session, the first full week in June is an opportunity to highlight the important work taking place across the state to protect the integrity and productivity of Montana’s precious lands and resources from noxious weeds.

The Montana Department of Agriculture's Noxious Weed Program assists with weed identification and education, compiles annual statewide coordination reports, administers the Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Program, certifies forage and other materials as weed-free, and collaborates in statewide noxious weed prevention and management iniatives. Learn more at agr.mt.gov/weeds.