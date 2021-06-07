Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published June 7, 2021)

Correction: Elk hunt application deadline is June 18 Interested hunters have through Friday, June 18, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Earlier DNR news releases in May and June listed an incorrect application deadline date. Hunters can review the elk season structure on the DNR website prior to entering the lottery to ensure they apply for the license they want.

Be bear aware for the summer Hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors should be aware of bears when heading outdoors, whether for a quick hike or a longer camping trip. People can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety. However, people need to do their part to prevent human-bear conflict.  This includes being proactive to avoid startling bears and securing potential food sources. Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR website.

