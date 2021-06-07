Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is this Friday-Sunday (published June 7, 2021)

During Take a Kid Fishing weekend Friday, June 11, through Sunday, June 13, Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take children 15 or younger fishing with them.

“Time spent fishing with kids tends to be full of smiles, fun and connection,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Fishing can teach kids patience, build their confidence and turn into a great family bonding experience.”

Youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing weekend allows adults to fish without a license, as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.

Learn to fish opportunities Adults who want to learn about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend are invited to join a webinar at noon on Wednesday, June 9. The webinar will discuss the DNR Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help you take advantage of the Take a Kid Fishing Weekend opportunity. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

The DNR’s Learn to Fish webpage also covers fishing basics, where to fish, how to catch different types of fish, and the importance of fishing ethics and being stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources.

In the Twin Cities area, people can find accessible piers and shore fishing locations, and lakes stocked with fish, by going to the DNR’s Fishing in the Neighborhood webpage. For fishing locations in greater Minnesota, Minnesota Great Outdoors offers an excellent online mapping tool.

Anyone 16 or older can buy fishing licenses online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. The investment in the license supports management of the state’s fishing resources, habitat that benefits fish and aquatic systems, and good fishing for future generations.

