Business-in-a-Box Launches New Affiliate Marketing Program, Putting an Emphasis on Partnerships
Affiliate marketing is estimated to be worth $12 billion globally.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Biztree Inc., the makers of Business-in-a-Box, have officially launched their affiliate marketing program; now allowing active marketers and influencers to monetize their online content by marketing Business-in-a-Box to their audience through content like blog posts, email and performing ads.
The efforts to launch the marketing outreach initiative is twofold. Having seen the growing popularity and success of Business-in-a-box to date, the company is excited to focus their attention on spreading the business solution to a wider audience with the goal of helping entrepreneurs and business professionals in new and various markets succeed. Second, the affiliate program would also allow affiliates, often entrepreneurs themselves, to increase their success, audience and revenue by becoming an affiliate partner of Business-in-a-Box.
"The passion to help others, to help entrepreneurs on their journey to success, is in our company’s DNA. We want entrepreneurs and business people alike to have access to key legal and business documents, without the heavy price tag we call legal fees. Our new affiliate program is a big part of this initiative. It’s also a chance for the affiliates themselves to ramp up their revenue and overall business success" says Bruno Goulet, Founder and CEO of Biztree and Business-in-a-Box.
With the company’s steady success and growing marketing team, the decision to launch an affiliate program was further solidified with the company’s new affiliate marketing division. The new division allows the company to dedicate part of their marketing team solely to building and nurturing new and existing affiliate relationships.
The close-knit team at Business-in-a-Box is excited to launch the new affiliate program and looks forward to the brand’s increasing and continuous success and the long-term relationships the program will bring.
About the Affiliate Marketing Program:
Affiliate marketing has become a central aspect of marketing strategies due to the fairness of its nature; benefiting all parties involved. Business-in-a-Box affiliates earn 30% commission on all Business-in-a-Box sales made through their very own online content, around the clock. To become an affiliate partner, all one needs to do is apply using the online form, obtain a unique link and start promoting.
To learn more about becoming an affiliate partner and its perks, visit biztree.com/company/affiliate
About Biztree:
Biztree develops and markets productivity software for small and mid-sized businesses. They empower business owners, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and managers to succeed.
Biztree is a global company with its head office in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
About Business-in-a-Box:
This do-it-yourself document templates software has been created to increase business productivity. Business-in-a-Box is used by millions of entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs, and managers, in over 190 countries and territories worldwide.
LAUREN TOUTIKIAN
BIZTREE INC.
4805 Lapiniere Blvd., Suite 1200
Brossard, Quebec, J4Z 0G2
Canada
www.business-in-a-box.com
Lauren Toutikian
Biztree Inc.
email us here