Huntsman Farms Now Offers New, High-Quality Swim Gear from Stingray, One of Today’s Top Brands

Huntsman Farms now offers highly rated swim gear and paddle boards from Stingray, one of today’s biggest industry brands. Read on to learn more.

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River and ocean lovers can now find a variety of top-tier paddle board and swim gear manufactured by Stingray, a quintessential industry brand, at Huntsman Farms—today’s leading provider of outdoor recreation products online.

Huntsman Farms’ new collection of open water gear features items ranging from inflatable paddle boards to wetsuits and even pull buoys. One of the company’s popular paddle board offerings is the Stingray Sea Snake, which stands out for its environmentally friendly fusion technology used to fuse PVC layers together. With this fused PVC, customers can enjoy a stronger, stiffer, and lighter board that is puncture resistant and better performing.

Wetsuits such as the Stingray Men’s Stinger 2.0 is also “making a splash,” according to Huntsman Farms, due to its unparalleled flexibility as well as its matchless buoyancy panel. The suit has also passed Olympians’, Navy SEALS’, and novice swimmers’ tests owning to its extreme speed, durability, and comfort, respectively. This product’s uncompromising quality and strength further make it a top pick for today’s biggest ocean adventurers.

The Stingray Pull Buoy is yet another in-demand item due to its high-level function and aesthetic appeal for swim training. In addition to being colorful and bright, this lightweight buoy floats effectively and is made from anti-chaffing material for ultimate comfort.

Ocean and river adventurers can take advantage of many other types of gear at Huntsman Farms as well, such as Stingray’s swimming goggles, waterproof backpacks, fiberglass paddle board paddles, and even snorkels for swimming.

About Huntsman Farms

Huntsman Farms offers a wide variety of products designed to help its customers to enjoy the great outdoors with their loved ones. The company’s offerings range from swing sets to saunas/ hot tubs, e-bikes, and electric skateboards, among others. In addition to providing high-quality equipment, the company takes pride in personally installing this equipment and maintaining it for its highly valued customers long term, according to Huntsman Farms.

