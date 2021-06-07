TikTok Influencer Marketing Platform, Clicks Talent, Announces Ambitious Plans for 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading TikTok influencer & marketing agency Clicks Talent is announcing new collaborations with TikTok influencers due to the significant growth of influencer marketing in 2020.



Clicks Talent is a TikTok influencer marketing agency representing over 100 TikTok influencers from 40+ countries and working with over 1,000 influencers within its extended influencer network. Founded back in 2017 by Abraham "AB" Lieberman, Clicks Talent has been working on TikTok and with TikTok influencers longer than almost any other agency in the market. Clicks Talent's experience and knowledge of this ever-changing industry are what keeps the company in the game. Another strategy used by Clicks Talent to provide quality services to their clients was to partner with almost every short-form video & live streaming app that has been released over the last few years. Clicks Talent has gained unique insights into the industry by partnering with these apps, an advantage that agencies working on TikTok alone don't have.

But, what makes Clicks Talent the first choice of many influencers is that the company has a very ethical approach over the influencer hype. Abraham "AB" Lieberman revealed in a recent interview for startup.info website that "The industry right now is a bit like the wild west. Marketers and brands don't understand the worth of influencers. They either overestimate or underestimate their worth." The CEO also added that "At the same time, influencers have no idea what they should be charging, and most are getting paid 10% of their worth. So, it's up to agencies like Clicks Talent to step in and set some ethical standards in the industry as we are the ones that know what should be paid."

Clicks Talent has announced that they have big plans to look for and sign new collaborations with more influencers in light of the industry's growth fueled by the pandemic. Beginning with the exclusive signing of the 13M followed magician - Wian Magic .

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a game-changer for the influencer marketing industry. Everybody turned to the internet for entertainment, shopping, and many other things. The Clicks Talent experts had noticed that consumers have been watching video content more than ever before. So the agency is preparing to fulfill this increasing need for content, which benefits both brands and average TikTok users. Digital media and influencer marketing were the main focus of brands' marketing initiatives during the pandemic. Therefore, Clicks Talent is ready to represent and work with more influencers and brands.

Influencer marketing hype thanks to the pandemic

Influencer marketing was a big deal even before the COVID-19 pandemic began and put everyone in lockdown. Moreover, it was set to remain an effective form of advertising in 2020, particularly on social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

But, the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic fueled its growth, taking marketers, brands, and influencers alike by surprise. As activities moved online, influencer marketing enjoyed a massive surge in popularity. People started to rely on the Internet celebrities that they followed for entertainment to recommend goods and services. So, unsurprisingly, budgets for influencer marketing increased by 65% on average last year. However, digital marketing experts like the Clicks Talent team are also expecting this upward trend to continue in 2021.

The reason why influencer marketing enjoyed so much popularity in 2020 isn't hard to understand. During the pandemic, when people worldwide were confined to their homes, they started consuming more content than ever. Besides that, brands also started creating more digital content than ever because the internet and social media platforms remained the only safe and possible way to connect with their audiences.

In a world where everyone is online, that is where influencer marketing shines .

Content creators have quickly turned from just social media celebrities to accounts that millions of people followed with a great interest for different purposes. While some people wanted to escape boredom for a while, others wanted to see what attitudes these influencers had over what was happening worldwide. Others wanted to see how to have fun at home, and others wanted to see how influencers spend their days in lockdown. Without even noticing what was going on, everyone was paying attention to what purchase recommendations influencers gave.

TikTok enjoys massive growth in the pandemic.

It's not just influencer marketing that enjoyed massive popularity in 2020. TikTok did too. A lot of it.

As the pandemic has put the entire world in lockdown, everybody went online to spend their time doing something fun. People binge-watched Netflix movies and TV series, went shopping, buying things from essentials to electronics, clothes, or workout equipment. Everybody spent much time on social media networks like TikTok.

With over 689 million active users around the world , TikTok, as a company and more of an entertainment platform, has an obvious goal: "to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and precious life moments, directly from the mobile phone." But that's not all. The social media app also promised to allow everyone to be creators and share their most enjoyable moments through their videos. And, that's what people started to do when they had so much free time in lockdown. So, while some scrolled on TikTok for hours to watch fun videos, others went on the social app to create funny videos.

Overall, this fueled the app's popularity and attracted more influencers, brands, and consumers alike.

In light of influencer marketing's and TikTok's growth over the past year, Clicks Talent experts understand that now, influencers worldwide need to work with an ethical agency that will support their journey in the digital landscape instead of taking advantage of their hard work. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted Clicks Talent business and has helped the company see its influencers growing too. So, now, Clicks Talent is ready to have even more ambitious plans for newer and fresher influencer collaborations.

