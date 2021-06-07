Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay Launches New Clinic in Clearwater, Florida
CLEARWATER, FL, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical medicine expert Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay is pleased to announce the opening of its branch in Clearwater, Florida. The new clinic is located at 29750 US 19N, Suite 301 Clearwater, FL 33761.
"We are excited for the opportunity to grow in the Clearwater community while also expanding our presence in Tampa Bay," says Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay. "Our new Clearwater location will be a conveniently located, full-service clinic staffed by a team of experts. We look forward to providing residents in the community with our top-quality pain management, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, and aesthetic anti-aging treatments."
For more information about the new Clearwater location, visit www.ihsoftampabay.com or call 727-807-2224.
About Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay
Established in 2020, Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay aims to implement the most appropriate treatment plans based on the most recent medical discoveries. They deliver superior patient care when it comes to treatments for pain relief, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, HRT, and aesthetic restoration.
The mission of Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay is to assist as many people as possible in leading pain-free, comfortable, and healthy lives. Their method of patient treatment involves using naturally occurring substances to help restore the body's natural homeostasis instead of synthetic drugs that conceal the resulting imbalance.
Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay is dedicated to providing the best experience possible by developing products and services that are fun, creative, inspiring, relatable, and transformative. By stressing open communication, having clarity in expectations, collaborating, being inventive, and concentrating on results, the organization trusts that it can make a difference. Integrative Health Solutions believes in the limitless potential of perfectly configured intention and integrity.
Dr. Damon Staffords
"We are excited for the opportunity to grow in the Clearwater community while also expanding our presence in Tampa Bay," says Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay. "Our new Clearwater location will be a conveniently located, full-service clinic staffed by a team of experts. We look forward to providing residents in the community with our top-quality pain management, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, and aesthetic anti-aging treatments."
For more information about the new Clearwater location, visit www.ihsoftampabay.com or call 727-807-2224.
About Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay
Established in 2020, Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay aims to implement the most appropriate treatment plans based on the most recent medical discoveries. They deliver superior patient care when it comes to treatments for pain relief, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, HRT, and aesthetic restoration.
The mission of Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay is to assist as many people as possible in leading pain-free, comfortable, and healthy lives. Their method of patient treatment involves using naturally occurring substances to help restore the body's natural homeostasis instead of synthetic drugs that conceal the resulting imbalance.
Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay is dedicated to providing the best experience possible by developing products and services that are fun, creative, inspiring, relatable, and transformative. By stressing open communication, having clarity in expectations, collaborating, being inventive, and concentrating on results, the organization trusts that it can make a difference. Integrative Health Solutions believes in the limitless potential of perfectly configured intention and integrity.
Dr. Damon Staffords
Integrative Health Solutions of Tampa Bay
+1 727-807-2224
drdamon@ihsoftampabay.com