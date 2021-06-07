Introducing “S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy” – An Exclusive Academy for High-Achieving Women

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creating and managing a new business or consulting practice in today’s day and age is quite challenging, especially with cutting-edge competition everywhere. Now, more than ever before, coaching plays a critical role in helping emerging business owners and consultants bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life. The “S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy” is a training program designed to help ambitious, high-achieving women do just that.



Montrece Ransom, JD, MPH, ACC (“The Empowermenteur”) built a 20-year career as a public health lawyer and leader in workforce development, and is now a is a certified coach, speaker, and renowned expert on belonging. Montrece has coached and mentored hundreds of high-achieving students, young adults, women, and men to live inspired, authentic lives and flourish in careers and to recognize that anywhere they aspire to be, the belong. The S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy is Montrece’s flagship program specifically designed to empower women to achieve their true potential and create successful new ventures in coaching or consulting.

What is the “S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy”?

The S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy is a 90-day training academy for ambitious, high-achieving women. S.T.R.U.T.™ helps women develop their own unique coaching or consulting framework and is designed to be a safe community for growth and expansion. S.T.R.U.T.™ offers several benefits to its members, including:

Six on-demand digital modules;

Three one-on-one coaching sessions with Montrece;

Three group coaching sessions with your S.T.R.U.T.™ cohort;

"Sounds of The Empowerment L.A.B." affirmation audio recordings;

Workbooks, tools, and resources to create a successful coaching or consultant business; and,

Membership into the S.T.R.U.T.™ on-line community.

With expert guidance and mentorship from Montrece, members are empowered to and can unlock their true potential and increase their revenue exponentially. The S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy may be for you if:

You want to change lives, but cannot figure out HOW to start a coaching or consulting practice;

You do not know what kind of coach or consultant to be;

You do not know how to monetize your coaching or consulting services;

You are curious about how to get coaching or consulting clients, ones you actually want to work with;

You are certified as a coach or already offer consulting services, but want to create your signature program;

You want to know how to successfully package your experiences, expertise, and passions into a coaching or consulting business; and/or,

You crave guidance on how to create a foundation for a credible, authentic coaching or consulting business.



Conclusion

Over the course of 90 days, The S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy helps women identify their signature coaching or consulting style and create a thriving business. Montrece personally guides members in the development of their unique coaching or consulting framework so that they can build a business that is uniquely theirs. Together, over three months, Montrece takes members on a journey from the idea of being a coach or consultant, to actually being a coach or consultant.

Visit The S.T.R.U.T.™ into Coaching Academy HERE

