Artdeco NFT Project On A Mission To Become The Backbone For Art Creators In A Thrilling Way

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artdeco is giving art creators and digital creators a platform where they can mint and monetize their works through Binance Smart Contract.



The platform is inspired the tech billionaire. As a marketplace for artwork assets, Artdeco NFT is also a distributed network that allows NFT creators to mint their works and trade them as NFTs on their decentralized platform built on the Binance Smart Chain without going through the hassle of a middleman.

On the platform, creators generate Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs. Each generated NFT is unique and cannot be interchangeable. This is the major difference between the token and Bitcoin or dogecoin which is easily interchangeable.

Thanks to this unique property, NFts on Artdeco are referred to as non-fungible because the property itself is unique to itself.

Artdeco token owners are empowered by their ownership to vote on proposals that may have a significant impact on the platform, stake their tokens to get rewards and also get early access to exclusive NFT Drops. They can also curate featured artwork and moderate creators as Artdeco token owners.

About Artdeco

Artdeco is an online marketplace with a mission: link content creators such as models, digital artists, meme makers, and a host of others with potential buyers from across the globe. Through the platform, the buyers can choose from a wide range of contents to purchase.

Users can find the entire history of all the transactions and content owners as it leverages the power of the Binance blockchain to embed these pieces of information within one of the NFT’s codes.

The Artdeco network charges the buyer and seller transaction fees for each successful transaction for the platform’s smooth running.

It’s noteworthy that NFTs can program royalties. Thus, creators using the Artdeco platform can earn income from issuing a token and collect a percentage on each work sold. Unlike the traditional content platform, creators can get the deserved financial rewards for their works as they can receive their royalties as soon as their work is sold.

Artdeco is currently conducting a public sale of 10% of its Total Supply on Bounce Finance at the price of $0.0003. Buying possible from https://docs.artdeco.community/how-to-buy-artdeco

ARTDECO Token Public sale ends on June 11 at 15:00 UTC

Contract Address: 0x6515A41578BB7Ad5486b96384E4148E7844F3D70

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/artdecocoin

Facebook: https://fb.me/artdecobsc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/artdeconft

Medium: https://artdecotoken.medium.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artdecobsc/

Media contact

Company: ARTDECO Ltd.

Contact Name: Edward Johnson

E-mail: admin@artdeco.community

Website: https://artdeco.community