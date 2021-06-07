The Joie Society - Supporting Entrepreneurs in the Events, Business Services, and Lifestyle Industries

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting a new business or taking your existing business to the next level can be challenging for a self-funded entrepreneur in today’s day and age. With high-level competition and challenging economic changes present in every industry, having an edge is necessary to succeed. Business coach and branding designer Erica Powell believes that with the right guidance, support, and education, every entrepreneur can become financially successful. Her signature coaching program, The Joie Society, is one such source of support for entrepreneurs. As a business-building community and referral network for high-value service entrepreneurs who want to exponentially expand their business, The Joie Society gives service entrepreneurs the tools and support to triple their profitability and revenue, and consistently book dream clients without working harder.



Founded by strategic business coach, Erica Powell, The Joie Society is her signature coaching program designed for high-value service entrepreneurs. Erica Powell is also the founder of Erica Powell & Co., a custom branding and website design company. Erica uses a multi-faceted approach to help six and seven-figure service business owners triple their revenue without working harder.

Through The Joie Society and her proven method, The Revenue by Design Blueprint, Erica is able to support new and multi-million dollar entrepreneurs alike to consistently close the high dollar dream clients they want to work with most. With her effective and unique step-by-step coaching program, Erica Powell has helped entrepreneurs across the globe create six and multiple seven figure businesses while living their lives to the fullest along the journey to success.

What is “The Revenue by Design Blueprint”?

The Revenue by Design Blueprint is The Joie Society’s magical, step-by-step, proven curriculum that helps service entrepreneurs build powerful business foundations, plan for profit, captivate and close their dream clients on repeat, and rev up their revenue to reach their financial goals faster than ever before. Designed in a four-phase structure, Erica and her team help service business owners in the events, business services, and lifestyle industries to scale their revenue and exponentially increase their sales. The four phases of The Revenue by Design Blueprint are the following –

Phase 1 - Frame Your Foundations

With The Joie Society and its curriculum inside The Revenue by Design Blueprint, gone are the days of endlessly hustling without results! In Phase 1, Erica Powell shares the shifts she made as a service entrepreneur to go from struggling to scale past six-figure years to unlocking multiple six-figure months. With Erica Powell’s top business expansion strategies, business owners can discover the path to their own personal next level.

Phase 2 - Plan for Profit

Phase 2 of The Revenue by Design Blueprint helps entrepreneurs with intentionally designing (or re-designing) their business to meet their lifestyle goals, uncover their niche within the marketplace, price their services profitably, plan for profit, incorporate systems and technology to streamline workflows, and learn how to set their business up for exponential expansion.

Phase 3 - Captivate Your Clients

In Phase 3, The Joie Society members learn how to attract and captivate their dream clients consistently. Phase 3 also shares the steps to building an online presence that showcases the best of who the business owner is and what their company does.

Phase 4 - Rev Up Your Revenue

Phase 4 assists entrepreneurs with supporting higher pricing with fewer objections, gives each business owner the tools and systems to consistently close dream clients with ease, and rev up revenue month by month.

Membership Benefits of “The Joie Society”

The Joie Society’s membership offers several additional benefits that can help service business owners reach their true potential and scale their revenue to the level they desire. The Joie Society gives members exclusive access to The Joie Society’s member directory (The Collaborative Network). Here, entrepreneurs can create their own beautiful profiles to display their work, contact info, share their services, and send collab requests to other Joie Society Members.

Other benefits include:

Monthly Business Strategy Sessions

Live Q&A Sessions with Erica and Spotlight Guest Experts

Exclusive Members-Only Community

Monthly Personal Accountability Reviews

Bonus Tools & Resources

Welcome Gift & Success Guide

Because The Joie Society is a membership program rather than a course, entrepreneurs are able to complete The Revenue By Design Blueprint at their own pace throughout their membership. Erica and her team of highly skilled Success Coaches are able to answer member questions inside the community and help business owners stay accountable to their own success.

Conclusion

The Joie Society includes Erica Powell’s secrets for working smarter rather than harder and is designed to support new and established business owners alike to create exponential expansion for their businesses. The Joie Society supports service entrepreneurs to not only make steady and consistent progress, but also to exponentially scale their success without the workaholic hustle. Erica Powell created The Joie Society to provide exceptional support for exceptional entrepreneurs with a step-by-step method to exponentially expand their services businesses, a clear roadmap for success, and step-by-step action plans. Visit Erica’s free masterclass, How to Consistently Close High Dollar Clients, to get learn more about Erica’s signature method and to learn whether The Joie Society can support you and your business HERE



