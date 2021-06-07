Prime IV Hydration and Wellness Receives “Best of Southern Utah 2021” Award for St. George, Utah Location

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness St. George, Utah location awarded “Best of Southern Utah 2021” in the day spa category.

We are honored to provide the best IV therapy to Utahns, and we’re thrilled to be recognized as the top provider in Southern Utah.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, US, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV Hydration and Wellness announced today its St. George, Utah location has been awarded “Best of Southern Utah 2021” in the day spa category.

“People are discovering what a difference our products and services can make, and participants in our expanding membership program understand why IV therapy is the #1 wellness trend in the country,” said owner Heidi Neville. “We are honored to provide the best IV therapy to Utahns, and we’re thrilled to be recognized as the top provider in Southern Utah.”

Not sure what all the hype is about? If you haven’t yet experienced the benefits of regular IV therapy, you are missing out! Prime IV offers the most comprehensive IV treatments available to help you feel better, look younger, perform better, or even lose weight.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, we deliver the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation.

"We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term," said Neville.

What is IV therapy?

----------------

Don’t know exactly what IV therapy entails? That’s ok, we’ve got you! You may have had a drip at some point in your life, most likely when you were at the hospital. A drip, also known as intravenous fluids or IV, is a plastic bag that transfers liquids through a tube attached to a tiny needle that is inserted directly into your vein. The purpose of IV therapy is to fuel the body with vitamins and fluids that can efficiently replenish and deeply hydrate your body at a cellular level.

The benefits of IV therapy are extensive and have been shown to effectively treat common ailments including:

• Dehydration

• Migraines

• Fatigue

• A rundown immune system

• Sports recovery

• Hangover recovery

• Sun poisoning

The majority of these ailments are caused in part due to a lack of circulating nutrients, dehydration and a compromised immune system. Having an IV infusion pumps the necessary vitamins and fluids directly into your bloodstream to give you the boost you need to bring you back to health.

Here’s why this works. When you’re feeling run down, have low energy or struggling with brain fog, it’s likely that your body is fighting a harmful pathogen or is unable to effectively flush out toxins. When toxins build up in the body, it can cause inflammation and sickness, prompting an immune response; but if there is a harmful pathogen present, immune function is impaired and your body can’t effectively rid the body of sickness.

Consider these additional benefits of IV therapy:

• Intravenously is the most effective way to absorb vitamins and nutrients.

• You feel better immediately after the session, an effect that is enhanced with consistent treatments. You will likely feel clear-minded, energized, and revitalized.

• It’s quick! You can do it on your lunch break or between meetings.

• It can be used as part of a treatment plan for many chronic conditions like fatigue, pain, depression, migraines, and others.

• It’s a powerful immune booster.

• It’s deeply hydrating, working at a cellular level.

• It’s customizable based on your symptoms.

• It actually WORKS!

What Sets Us Apart

----------------

Not only do we offer personalized drips in a relaxing spa setting, but we can also come to you! Through our mobile service, you can schedule large corporate and group events so that your friends, family, and employees can benefit from IV hydration.

Schedule a Drip Day

----------------

Visit https://primeivhydration.com/locations/utah/st-george/ or call 435-522-5005 to book an appointment.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

###