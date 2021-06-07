Durham Success Summit Returns for a Third Year with Former Political Aide to President Barack Obama as Keynote Speaker
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sept. 18, 2021, the Durham Success Summit (DSS) will return for a third year in a row, to uplift and empower young Black college-aged men, between ages 18-24, to take the critical first steps in their unique paths to success. The Summit kicks off with a welcome and encouraging words from keynote speaker Reggie Love, former political aide to President Barack Obama.
This year’s Summit, being held in person, comes at a much needed time. Research indicates only one-third of Durham’s black residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to more than sixty percent of the city’s White residents.
“I was at a turning point in my life,” said Derek Rhodes, founder, DSS. “I was tired of seeing men like me be treated as if our lives didn’t matter. Now, three years later, I am happy to have created an event that uplifts and supports young Black men. I wanted to prove that with the right tools and the right people, traditionally underrepresented communities can have their untapped potential unleashed, benefiting families, businesses, and the local region’s economic status.”
Unlike last year, this year’s event will be held in person, creating the opportunity for more COVID-friendly engagement and networking. Participants will have the opportunity to attend a VIP Networking Reception with leaders in our community who will share best practices for serving young men of color in Durham. As one of this year’s speakers, Durham’s own Mayor Steve Schewel, will also be in attendance. He will be joined by Nolan Smith, Duke Basketball assistant coach, as another event speaker.
To learn more about the Durham Success Summit or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.dssnc.org/.
About Durham Success Summit
Launched in 2019, the Durham Success Summit was created to bring community awareness, career and leadership development, networking, and mentorship opportunities to young men of color in North Carolina. To learn more about Durham Success Summit, visit https://www.dssnc.org/.
