Multi-middleware Risk, Inefficiencies Addressed for Banks, More with IBM’s IIB and/or ACE in their Estate

Figure 1: Enterprises relying on IBM Integration Bus (IIB), App Connect Enterprise (ACE), IBM MQ, Apache Kafka and/or TIBCO EMS now have a powerful tool for management, configuration, and automation.
Multi-middleware Risk, Inefficiencies Addressed for Banks, More with IBM’s IIB (IBM Integration Bus) and/or ACE (App Connect Enterprise) in their EstatePLAINVIEW, NY, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glidepath to ACE, Kafka and Open Source Cloud Middleware, and Cloud Migrations Delivered in Nastel Navigator 10.2
Nastel Technologies today announces the immediate availability of Navigator 10.2, the leading messaging middleware administration & configuration management solution for banks and global enterprises.
IBM Integration Bus (IIB) and IBM MQ are central to global banks. New messaging middleware workloads leveraging open source technologies like Kafka create even more complexity for banks and financial services companies as they execute their Cloud strategies.
Nastel now provides much-needed centralized management for managing any combination of IIB, IBM MQ, Apache Kafka and its variants, IBM ACE and TIBCO EMS environments, including:
• Centralized Configuration, Management and Automation of Entire Multi-vendor Estates
• Self-Service for Development and DevOps efficiency and Faster Time-to-Market for New Applications
• Customizable Multi-middleware Dashboard and Views
Nastel’s platform also provides centralized monitoring and alerting that extends the IIB, MQ, ACE, Kafka and TIBCO EMS management and intelligence to include popular open source, Cloud-optimized RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ, Solace and other integration-layer middleware, application, and enterprise infrastructure elements.
“Legacy management tools from BMC and others fill the ops budget but don’t provide the needed centralized control to mitigate growing risks and centralize management and intelligence from the integration layer” said Steven Menges, Head of Product Management at Nastel Technologies. “Monitoring and analytics tools from other leading vendors lacked the capability to extract the needed intelligence from the critical multi-vendor messaging middleware layer for banks and others, so Nastel addressed all these needs for modern enterprises.”
Nastel’s solution is architected to seamlessly support any hybrid combination of Cloud, physical servers and VMs, IBM iSeries (AS/400, Power), and mainframe, and the Nastel software can be deployed on-premise, via Cloud marketplace, or anything in-between.
Cloud Migration-related and middleware upgrade-related enhancements include powerful “compare & clone” capability along with “rollback,” which has already enabled an average 45% reduction in time spent dealing with the complexity of large-scale middleware deployments, as reported by Nastel enterprise customers managing large MQ and multi-middleware estates. Enterprises now also have a glidepath and powerful tool to use to upgrade to App Connect Enterprise 11 (and ACE 12 when it is released), whenever they are ready to the make the jump.
“Seamless, unified management of IIB, Kafka, TIBCO EMS, ACE and IBM MQ environments saves our customers countless hours of work, and reduces their risk of outages and slowdowns. The self-service capability also enabled a further 67% reduction in spontaneous requests for middleware administration services from application development and Operations (or DevOps) teams as well.” said Nastel CTO Albert Mavashev. “Also adding AIOps’ machine learning and transaction tracking, which extracts intelligence from customers’ previous investments in their messaging middleware, enables new ROI from their IBM, Kafka and TIBCO investments.”
This new release also includes enhancements to ServiceNow integration and automation, advanced filtering, customizable “colors” for each middleware vendor and type, and other efficiency enhancements for multi-middleware and IT operations teams.
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot® for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
