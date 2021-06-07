Dyes and Pigments Market Size to Reach USD 43 Billion by 2027 at 5% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key Players involved in the Dyes and Pigments Market are DIC CORPORATION (Japan), Archroma (Switzerland), DyStar (Singapore), Clariant (Switzerland), LANXESS (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Kiri Industries Ltd (India), Huntsman International LLC (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Neelikon (India), DCL Corporation (Canada), Atul Ltd (India), Cabot Corporation (US), KIWA Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Tronox Holdings plc (US).

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the dyes and pigment market 2020 through the review period from 2020 to 2027. MRFR analysis states that the global Dyes & Pigments Market is expected to surge at 5% CAGR in the forecast period. By 2027, the dye and pigment market is likely to value at dyes and pigment market USD 43 Billion.

The surging demand for dyes and pigments in the growing textile industry is expected to promote the market rise in the review period. Favorable macroeconomic conditions and the ease of procuring dyes and pigment from natural resources for sought-after fabric manufacturing, such as; jute and cotton, can add to the rise of the market. In the paper and pulp sector, the increasing application of printing inks and the rise in adoption of synthetic dyes can drive the market in the years to come. The growing demand for dyes in the digital era can improve the momentum of the market. The expansion of the paints & coatings industry due to surge in residential construction and increase in infrastructure projects launched by governments across the globe also improve the dye and pigment market rise in the forecast period.

However, issues pertaining to the application of synthetic dyes and the surge in raw material prices are some key challenges that the dye and pigment market can counter in the years ahead. However, government and major stakeholders are focusing on implementing strategies that can shore-up the market growth pace.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Affluent vendors in the Global Dyes & Pigments Market are:

DIC CORPORATION (Japan)

Archroma (Switzerland)

DyStar (Singapore)

Clariant (Switzerland)

LANXESS (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kiri Industries Ltd (India)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Heubach GmbH (Germany)

Neelikon (India)

DCL Corporation (Canada)

Atul Ltd (India)

Cabot Corporation (US)

KIWA Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)

Tronox Holdings plc (US)

Market Segmentation

The segment analysis of the global dye and pigment market is based on type and end-users.

The type-based segments of the global dyes and pigment market are reactive dyes and pigment. The sub-segments of the dye segment are reactive dyes, acid dyes, disperse dyes, and direct dyes among others. Vat dyes and basic dyes are studied under the others segment. The sub-segments of the pigment segment are organic pigment and inorganic pigment.

Large-Scale Utility of Reactive Dyes to Bolster Market Growth

Dyes are compound s that are used in affluent industries, such as textiles, inks, and paper, and leather. The dye segment can garner around 65% to 70% share of the global market. in 2019. Dyes are available in both natural and synthetic forms, where the preference for organic dyes is higher than synthetic dyes. The pragmatic shift towards sustainable clothing can drive the demand for natural dyes that can promote expansion of the market in the years to come.

The increasing utility of reactive dye in the textile industry due to its high wet-fastness and long-lasting color for highly used cotton and other cellulose fibers is expected to bolster the market rise. Disperse dyes are mainly used for nylon, polyester, and acrylics fabrics as the azo, nitro, and anthraquinone groups in it are active dispersing agents that allows easy spread the color molecules in water. The increasing utility of acid dyes, especially organic sulfonic acids, due to their excellent brightness and fastness to washing can bolster the market upsurge in the study period.

Organic Pigment Segment to Gain Traction

The increasing demand for different shades in cosmetics and introduction of new food items with different aesthetics can support the market rise in the near future. Inorganic pigments have oxide, sulfide, oxide hydroxide, carbonate, silicate, and sulfate that are responsible for white, black, and color of specific type of pigments. The growing demand for specialty pigments can add to the market surge in the near future. Moreover, the utility of pigments in construction, plastics, paper, and paints & coatings industries can also support the market rise in the near future.

Azo pigments, anthraquinone pigments, and polycyclic pigments are type of organic pigments that have lower covering power than inorganic, thus exhibit higher color gloss and strength. This is expected to support the expansion of the organic pigment segment.

Textile End-Use Industry to Generate Substantial Revenue

The end-use based segments of the dye and pigment market are paints and coatings, textile, leather, printing ink, paper and pulp, and plastics among others. The other segment includes personal care and cosmetics, and food & beverages.

The textile segment expansion can be attributed to the growing use of colorants in modern textiles solutions. Color is a crucial factor that is used to in marketing of product. The surge in production of textile products and increasing demand for dyes and pigments can contribute to the healthy rise of the textile industry, which, in turn, is expected to benefit the market.

The rise of the paints and coatings segment can be attributed to the increase in residential and commercial constructions. The surge in investment by government and private sector in infrastructure development, hike in rising per-capita incomes, escalation of consumer spending, and better standard of living are expected to contribute to the expansion of the paints and coating segment in the years ahead.

The printing inks segment is a fastest-paced expanding end-use industry segment. The increase pad printing, screen printing, and digital printing applications can support the segment rise. In addition, the rise in the production and sales of inorganic and organic pigments can due to the need of different types of printing inks, such as; solvent-based packaging inks, offset inks, water-based packaging inks, publication gravure inks, and decorative laminate inks. The utility of digital printing inks in sports & leisure, packaging, and textile industries can also fueling the segment rise.

Leather is extensively used in apparel making, footwear, and automotive products among other that requires dyeing. In addition, plastics, and paper and pulp industries are also potential end-users of dyes and pigment. However, environmental regulations and lack of eco-efficiency observed in these sectors can hinder the growth of these segments.

Regional Status:

The presence of a large number of ongoing infrastructure development projects and increase in number of residential constructions in the US are expected to support the rise of dye and pigment market due to the upscaling demand for paint and coating growth. Similarly, Europe dye and pigment market is likely to surge at decent pace due to the existence of a well-established building and construction industry in the region. Stringent rules pertaining to the application of synthetic dyes can drive the need for natural dyes that can support the market growth. In Asia Pacific, the market is likely to rise at decent pace due to the presence of the expanding textile industry.

