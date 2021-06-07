Faithpreneur Coach Lawrence Ignaczak Announces “Christianity in the Workplace” Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key to a healthy life is having a healthy mind. Humans are shaped by their thoughts and when the mind is pure, happiness and success follow. Lawrence Ignaczak, Founder of Lawrence Health and Wellness is a Faithpreneur coach who offers his signature “Christianity in the Workplace” Program. This program helps people overcome their obstacles by helping people seek clarity, understand the roadmap for transitioning their business online, and leveraging Lawrence’s proven, tried, and tested strategies that help people scale their business online. Implementing “Christian Servant Leadership Principles”, the “Christianity in the Workplace” program helps businesses reach their full potential.



The “Christianity in the Workplace” program provides comprehensive business solutions and optimizes the business health of small to medium-size businesses through a vast array of Coaching, Digital Marketing Systems, and processes that are all designed to optimize the health of the individual, group, organization, or companies that he personally works with. This allows his clients to maximize their performance and scale their businesses to whole new heights. Lawrence believes that total transformation occurs when practicing love in your relationship with “HIM” where we learn to know ourselves and purpose to also love ourselves and our clients.

The “Christianity in the Workplace” Program

Lawrence believes that a healthy body hosts a healthy mind and soul. Therefore, he empowers and coaches his clients to tap into their true potential and achieve what they’re destined for. The Christianity in the Workplace program helps facilitate proven and successful business models and paradigms to provide customized, comprehensive, and complete solutions; that are simple, flexible, and affordable, and pivot in an ever-changing digital world.

Every business model is specialized and designed to fit client needs, wants, and desires for seamless integration, as Lawrence believes that one size does not always fit all. Combining flexibility and growth into a single package, Lawrence’s business solutions adapt to the changing needs of both the company and its employees. Using their “Four-Step Process of Evaluating and Eliminating Roadblocks”, Lawrence Health and Wellness can help their clients achieve their true potential and eliminate any hurdle that they might be facing.



How Does the Christianity in the Workplace Program Work?

The entire process is divided into three easy and simple steps. This ensures that every client can receive customized and specialized solutions to take their business to a whole new level. The 3 steps are -

1. Book a Free Clarity Call



Booking a free Clarity Call allows Lawrence to understand the client’s business and processes, identifying obstacles and pain points. This allows Lawrence to create a personalized and effective solution that can help achieve astonishing results.

2. Making A Plan



Using the information gathered via the Clarity Call, Lawrence Health and Wellness identifies areas of strength and plans how to implement their strategies to overcome the client’s obstacles.

3. Working Together & Keeping Accountability



After the above steps are completed, Lawrence and his team work tirelessly with their client ensuring they get un-stuck and get moving. Establishing their tailored plan, Lawrence Health and Wellness work together with the client to achieve the desired results.

Conclusion

Backed by over 35 years of experience in the private, public as well as online arenas, Lawrence Ignaczak and his signature “Christianity in the Workplace” program offer specialized and tailored solutions to get your business un-stuck and reach its full potential. They help get the wheels turning for their clients’ businesses by working together to transition the business in the most efficient way.

