Wattum Announces Multi-Year Colocation Agreement with Integrated Ventures

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wattum has announced a two-year partnership with Integrated Ventures (OTCQB: INTV) to execute colocation and hosting for their cryptocurrency mining operations.

Integrated Ventures Inc. operates as a diversified holdings company and has achieved a market cap of $35M (at the time of writing) through its specialization in acquiring, launching, and operating assets in the cryptocurrency sector. The partnership took effect May 15, 2021, with official operations launching at Integrated Ventures’ container facility in Kennerdell, Pennsylvania.

This agreement will generate an estimated $60,000 in monthly revenue through the 100 WhatsMiner units already connected and mining cryptocurrency at the facility. The deal will also maximize and optimize hash rate, reduce direct mining operational costs, and provide growth opportunities for both companies. “[Integrated Ventures] will benefit from 24/7 technicians that will handle the daily monitoring, troubleshooting, upgrades, firmware management and more,” said Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures Inc.

Wattum is thrilled to bring its experience managing Bitcoin mining farms across the US, Russia, Canada, and Kazakhstan to this new partnership and looks forward to achieving great success together. As North America’s largest provider of collective management services and mining equipment, Wattum is focused on delivering cost-efficient and reliable hosting, distribution of mining equipment, complete facility management, and mining pool operations.

“Wattum is pleased to be working with Integrated Ventures over the next few years to bring innovation and optimization to a new chapter in the operations and management of the Kennerdell facility. We look forward to collaborating and fulfilling our integral role in positioning both INTV and Wattum as industry leaders as the cryptocurrency market continues to develop.”

Arseniy Grusha, CEO Wattum Inc.

“Wattum offers a comprehensive, all-in managed service that helps facilitate an end-to-end hosting solution. With active miner management services, Wattum supervises miner efficiency and stability. [...] The result is maximum performance and minimal downtime for clients, like Integrated Ventures, who want to ensure their equipment keeps hashing for the best possible return on investment.”

Steve Rubakh, CEO Integrated Ventures Inc.

WATTUM is a trusted, New York based management firm providing reliable macro management services in crypto mining, and acts as a primary resource for the provision of software solutions, a reputable mining pool, and mining farm hosting and management. We offer our services on both a remote and on-site basis, exercising full management for mining operations across the United States, Canada, and Eastern Europe that are supported by our expert team. Equipped to supply instant troubleshooting, equipment monitoring, and miner optimization at any size mining facility, Wattum has earned its spot at the forefront of the crypto mining industry by being a proactive participant in the latest developments and opportunities being contributed to the world of cryptocurrency every day.

