Managed DNS Service Market Size to Reach USD 1,384.5 Million in 2028 | Industry Revenue Growth is Primarily Driven by Growing Volume of Online Traffic and Growing Demand for Fast Internet Connection, says Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global managed DNS service market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing volume of online traffic and rising demand for fast loading of webpages. Even though a managed DNS service directly has no impact on Internet speed, it can have an impact on how fast an individual webpage loads in a web browser. Also, managed DNS load balancing service helps to distribute a web access request load across several servers, thereby speeding up the response times and prevents any loss of revenue that can occur due to delayed page loading.

Growing adoption of IoT and increasing use of managed DNS service to deliver functions and data required to make the IoT more stable, secure, and transparent, for a seamless and smooth interaction of IoT devices with the physical world is propelling growth of managed DNS service market growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In November 2020, Neustar, Inc., which is a leading IT firm and a provider of identity resolution service, made an announcement about signing a deal with VeriSign, Inc. for the acquisition of recursive Public DNS service of Verisign.

GeoDNS service finds applications in distributing web traffic on the basis of requests’ locations by providing tactically placed name servers on various continents. In contrast to Anycast, a GeoDNS service provides distinct responses on the basis of users’ IP address.

Primary server is a crucial component of managed DNS service network and handles data associated with domain names and zones, along with handling web and email services’ performance. Also, changes made to a DNS zone records can only be done on a primary server and then the records are updated on secondary servers.

Managed DNS service market in North America accounted for largest market share in 2020, attributed to presence of leading managed DNS services providers, such as GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle Corporation. Additionally, high Internet penetration and popularity of IoT in the region is supporting market growth.

Key players in the market include GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS.

Emergen Research has segmented the global managed DNS service market on the basis of service type, server type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) DDoS Protection GeoDNS Anycast Network Others

Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Primary Server Secondary Server

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) On-Premises Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) IT & Telecommunication Retail BFSI Healthcare Media & Entertainment Education Government Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



