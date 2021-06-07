Wyoming Honor Guard Observes Memorial Day

The private ceremony was held Friday morning to honor those veterans who died over the past year. Cemetery Director for the Cheyenne National Cemetery Greg Smith explained the changes to this year’s ceremony. “We are here to remember those who have fought and died for our country, this year we made the ceremony private due to COVID restrictions, but we still wanted to honor those veterans,” said Smith.
The honor guard firing team performed a ceremonial three-volley salute and Staff Sgt. Brandon Ormeroid performed taps. The memorial address was given by Smith.
2nd Lt. Darrell Wilkes, State Coordinator for military funeral honors led the Army National Guard team. “Our honor guard consists mainly of a volunteer force that dedicates their time to come out and honor veterans across the state. These veterans deserve these honors and we strive to maintain the highest standards in that honor,” said Wilkes.
For the service member who has passed and the family left behind, this last humble act by the Wyoming National Guard’s Honor Guard is the culminating act of gratitude from a nation built on the selfless service and sacrifices of our men and women the United States armed forces.
If you would like more information about military funeral honors, contact the Wyoming Army National Guard Funeral Honors at (307) 772-5136 or visit https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/veterans/militaryfuneralhonors-2/.