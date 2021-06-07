Wyoming Honor Guard Observes Memorial Day

Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard Honor Guard performed military honors for the Cheyenne National Ceremony Memorial Day observance on May 28, 2021.

The private ceremony was held Friday morning to honor those veterans who died over the past year. Cemetery Director for the Cheyenne National Cemetery Greg Smith explained the changes to this year’s ceremony. “We are here to remember those who have fought and died for our country, this year we made the ceremony private due to COVID restrictions, but we still wanted to honor those veterans,” said Smith.

The honor guard firing team performed a ceremonial three-volley salute and Staff Sgt. Brandon Ormeroid performed taps. The memorial address was given by Smith.

2nd Lt. Darrell Wilkes, State Coordinator for military funeral honors led the Army National Guard team. “Our honor guard consists mainly of a volunteer force that dedicates their time to come out and honor veterans across the state. These veterans deserve these honors and we strive to maintain the highest standards in that honor,” said Wilkes.