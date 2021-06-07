Volofit’s Flagship Studio Comes to Charlotte

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quickly expanding fitness studio brand, Volofit, has started construction on their corporate location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte studio will serve as the flagship location and is scheduled to open in October of this year. The company broke ground in May. “Our location at The Square in South End is incredible and is situated on the corner of a high traffic area, '' asserted Jeff Kulik, Head of Strategy and Franchise Sales for Volofit. “Charlotte’s South End is ranked as one of the hottest markets for millennials in the US.”

According to Kulik, Volofit is the only studio built from the ground up that focuses equally on torching calories and building lean muscle. Powered by the national brand, Tough Mudder, Volofit is one of several brands under Novus Fitness Brands LLC, which also includes Tough Mudder Training and Tough Mudder Certified.

“Group fitness is booming coming out of the pandemic as people desperately want to get back into the gym and resume social activities,” stated Kulik. “We intend to capitalize on this huge trend.”

The company launched its franchise opportunity in 2020. Volofit franchise locations can be found across the country, in states including Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina.

The brand is actively seeking new franchisees to join their network. Training, field support, marketing guidance, and ongoing operational support are all included with the Volofit franchise opportunity.

ABOUT VOLOFIT
Volofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.

