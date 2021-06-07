June Classes at Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (June 7, 2021) - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, has released the June class schedule. The workshops will be led by Wildlife Commission staff.
June:
- June 7 & 8: Fly Fishing School, Monday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older.
- June 10: On the Water: North Mills River, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
- June 12: Raising Hatchery Trout, 2 p.m. drop-in
- June 14: Stream Investigation, 9 – 11 a.m. Ages 8 – 12.
- June 16: Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older.
- June 18: Hellbenders, 9 – 11 a.m. All ages.
- June 24 & 25: Women’s Fly Fishing School, Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older.
- June 30: Fly Fishing Expo, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All ages.
All classes listed are open to the public. Details about each class are online on the Center’s program calendar and on their Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for most classes and is available on the Center’s webpage or by calling 828-877-4423.
In addition to public classes, the Center also offers various other programs for private groups, educators and community leaders. Groups can schedule the date, time and program topic of their choice, such as Fly Fishing and Bears. Contact Lee Sherrill to learn more at 828-877-4423.