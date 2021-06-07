MenuTrinfo® Announces the Winners of the Fifth Annual Food Allergy Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past five years MenuTrinfo® LLC has been honoring the top restaurants and universities across the nation who have gone above and beyond to take care of diners who suffer from food allergies. A panel of food allergy experts and trainers at MenuTrinfo® narrowed down the diverse pool of nominations and selected winners in 11 distinguished categories. Since the industry is ever-evolving, MenuTrinfo® introduced three new categories this year: Best Allergy Free Cereal, Best Allergy Free Blogger, and Best Allergy Free Snack Food.
This year’s winners represent the best of the best when it comes to food allergy champions in the food service industry. From major brands to small restaurants, these winners prove that it doesn’t matter what size establishment you have, there are ways to safely serve diners from loading dock to tabletop. These awards are aimed at recognizing outstanding leaders that deserve to be celebrated for their achievements.
“After an incredibly challenging year, especially for folks in the food service industry, it’s an absolute honor and a privilege to announce this year’s allergy award winners.” Said Betsy Craig, President and Founder, MenuTrinfo®. “These industry leaders inspire me every day and are the reason we work so hard to continue our mission of supporting restaurants, CPG’s, and food service establishments who want to safely serve diners suffering with food allergies and food sensitivities / intolerances. At MenuTrinfo® we have had the privilege of working with so many of these leaders throughout our 12 years of business and look forward to a bright future for our industry. To be presenting these awards for the 5th year in a row means the world to us and to the food service community.”
The WINNERS of the 5th Allergy Awards:
Best Food Allergy Training for Restaurants: Farmer Boys Burgers
Best Food Allergy Training for Universities: UMass
Best Allergy Innovation for Restaurants: First Watch
Best Allergy Innovation for Universities: Notre Dame Campus Dining
Best Food Allergy Champion for Restaurants: Jules on the Green
Best Food Allergy Champion for Universities: Kim Hollis, Sodexo (Winthrop Univ)
Best Overall Food Allergy Program for Univ : Vanderbilt University
Best Allergy Free Bakery: The Difference Baker
Best Allergy Free Cereal: Annie’s bunny cereals
Best Allergy Free Snack Food: Amanda's Own Confections
Best Allergy Free Blogger: Kortney Kwong Hing & Shahla Rashid (The Zestfull)
“Farmer Boys takes great pride in providing an elevated guest experience and serving the highest quality farm fresh food,” said Glen Rutter, Senior Director of Learning and Development for Farmer Boys Burgers, “We are honored to receive the MenuTrinfo Allergy Award celebrating our commitment to food safety and allergy training protocols.”
“This prestigious award is an absolute honor to receive, not only for our food safety team, but for First Watch as an organization,” said John Zimmermann, VP of QA & Food Safety at First Watch. “We’re always striving for excellence and are constantly working to improve our efforts to ensure a safe and enjoyable brunch experience for our customers. This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to food allergy safety, awareness and education and puts us among some of the best in the industry. We’re so grateful.”
“We are thrilled to accept this award. Our team put in countless hours taking care of our special dietary students that were put in quarantine and isolation throughout the "COVID" school year. Knowing food delivery was something our students looked forward to on those rather lonely days, we had to get it right in terms of safety, nutrition, and deliciousness!” -Jocie Antonelli, RDN, LD Program Director of Nutrition Services at Notre Dame University Dining
“Receiving this national award from MenuTrinfo is a true honor for the team at Jules on the Green®. We are proud to be an advocate for food allergies and to be able to offer a safe eating establishment for so many. The team is thrilled to be nominated alongside other wonderful food service representatives as well as amazing winners. We thank everyone who nominated us and hold in our heart their vote of confidence.” – Silvio Mazzella, Owner of Jules on the Green
“Vanderbilt University Campus Dining is honored to be the recipient of this award. This program would not be possible without the support from Betsy and everyone at MenuTrinfo. Thank you for the continued support of our program and making this a reality.” – Emily Suttle, Registered Dietitian at Vanderbilt University
“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to MenuTrinfo for acknowledging Zestfull as the Best Allergy Blog. Our team is grateful to the food allergy community for supporting us by sharing their stories. Zestfull’s mission is to show the diversity that exists in a food allergy and atopic life from lifestyle, food and recipes, travel, beauty and more. It is through stories about daily life with allergies that we can foster connection, spread awareness, learn and grow together.” -Kortney Kwong Hing from The Zestfull
The MenuTrinfo® team is honored to award another group of outstanding leaders in the food service industry through these annual allergy awards. These amazing restaurants, university dining teams, and consumer packaged goods join the ranks of some amazing brands and leaders in the industry. Some past winners include Portillo’s, Red Robin, Eat n’ Park, Bean Sprouts, Universal Studios Florida, Cornell University, Purdue University, University of British Columbia, University of Arizona, Syracuse University, and more.
Congratulations to the 2021 allergy award winners and the countless nominees over the years on their continued efforts to make dining safe for those who suffer with food allergies. MenuTrinfo® will accept nominations for their sixth annual allergy awards in the spring of 2022. All nominations will be accepted via the AllerTrain website and winners will be announced May 2022.
About MenuTrinfo®, LLC
MenuTrinfo® is a one-stop-shop for restaurants, education food service providers, and companies producing consumer packaged goods who are catering to the food allergy community.
Claire Peacock
