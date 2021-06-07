World Famous Hot Doggery, Gray’s Papaya, Launches Franchise Opportunity
New York’s thriving hot dog business extends its reach through 2021 franchise launch.
What makes our model work so well is our great taste, superior quality, snappy service, and reasonable prices, earning us an impressive count of customers for life.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray’s Papaya, the iconic hot doggery located at the intersection of 72nd Street and Broadway in NYC, is now franchising! “New Yorkers love us, commuters love us, tourists love us. We know this is the right move for us,” says Rachael Gray, Proprietor of Gray’s Papaya.
— Rachael Gray
The company boasts an impressive legacy of accomplishments and longevity. It first opened its doors back in 1973. For the first time in almost 50 years, Gray’s Papaya is extending its proven, streamlined business model and brand power to qualified, business-savvy franchisees throughout the USA and internationally.
Gray’s Papaya continues to thrive, ever mindful of meeting customer needs and the new safety standards. “ Franks are a staple; they’re quick, easy and very adaptable,” asserts Gray.
Serving hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, and tropical drinks, Gray’s Papaya has built an enviable reputation as a “must-visit” for every New Yorker and visitor alike. “Our longest running special is the Recession Special, two all-beef franks and a medium size tropical drink for $6.95.” Gray is proud to claim that “what makes our model work so well is our great taste, superior quality, snappy service, and reasonable prices, earning us an impressive count of customers for life.”
Gray’s Papaya is expanding its presence nationally and internationally with the launch of franchising. For more information, please visit www.grayspapayafranchises.com or www.grayspapaya.nyc or contact Jennifer Eberts, Director of Franchise Development at 1-877-84GRAYS (1-877-844-7297).
