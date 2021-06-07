Global Caffeine Market is expected to surpass US$ 23,219.0 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caffeine market was valued at US$ 14,879.9 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Caffeine Market:

Expanding applications of caffeine across various end use industry such as cosmetics and food & beverages, is expected to increase the demand for caffeine market. For instance, in June 2020, Givaudan launched a new skincare brand from upcycled Arabica coffee. The Koffee’Up is a coffee oil designed as an alternative to argan oil.

The Disease Prevention and Health Promotion in December 2020, suggested that, caffeine containing energy drinks are being consumed heavily, mainly among young adults (aged between 18-30 years), this is expected to drive demand of the segment by the year 2027. According to the U.S. National Consumer League, the average intake of caffeine among adults globally ranges from 110 mg/day up to 260 mg/day and an average intakes in children ranges between 5-32 mg/day while for teens it is between 63-80 mg/day.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global caffeine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Rising coffee consumption globally drives the growth of caffeine market. For instance, according to ICO’s annual report published in 2018, coffee consumption in South and East Asia has grown at a rate of 6% in the last 25 years.

The National Coffee Data Trends report suggests that coffee consumption increases with age, and over 72% of adults over 60 years are classed as coffee drinkers. The report also suggested that workplace consumption of coffee in the U.S. has increased from 16% in 2013 to 21% in 2015. Moreover, the report even suggested that the younger demographics consume more coffee away from home.

The North America caffeine market was valued at US$ 3,469.9 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growing consumption of caffeinated beverages in the region. The aforesaid are key factors contributing to the market growth in this region. In addition, caffeine is a widely used ingredient in weight loss supplements. Therefore, rising obesity rates in the region increases the demand for caffeine over the forecast period. The Trust for America's Health, a Washington, D.C. based health policy organization, in the year 2019 suggested that obesity is estimated to increase the national healthcare spending by US$ 149 billion annually.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global Caffeine Market include BASF SE, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Kudos Chemie Limited, AVT Natural Products, Tianjin Zhong’an, Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Shandong Xinhua Pharma, Aarti Industries Limited, Bakul Group, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited., and Jilin Shulan Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key manufacturers in the market are focusing on strategies such as new product launches. For instance, In September 2019, Bawls Acquisition LLC (a U.S. based soft drink manufacturing company) added new flavor to its line of premium range of highly caffeinated sodas, BAWLS Guarana’s Cherry Cola. The new flavor is included in the BAWLS Guarana’s current line of caffeinated sodas, such as Orange, Cherry, Root Beer, BAWLS Zero and Ginger. BAWLS Guarana is a crisp, super caffeinated soda, infused with naturally energizing guarana berry.

Market Segmentation:

Global Caffeine Market, By Caffeine Source: Green Tea Pekoe Tea White Tea Coffee Guarana Others

Global Caffeine Market, By Nature: Organic Caffeine Inorganic Caffeine

Global Caffeine Market, By Demographics: Below 18 Years 18-34 Years 35-50 Years 50-64 Years Above 65 Years

Global Caffeine Market, By Application: Food Beverage Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others

Global Caffeine Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa







