Global Bioelectric Medicine Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 36 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Bioelectric Medicine Market By Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Cardiac Pacemakers, Cochlear Implants, Deep Brain Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Retinal Implants, and Other Bioelectric Medicines), By Type (Implantable Electroceutical devices, Non-invasive Electroceutical Devices), By Application (Arrhythmia, Pain Management, Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Parkinson's Disease, Tremor, Depression, Epilepsy, Urinary, and Fecal Incontinence, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centres), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026". According to the recent research report, the demand of global Bioelectric Medicine Market size & share expected to reach to USD 36.79 Billion by 2026 from USD 23.31 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Global Bioelectric Medicine Market: Overview

Bioelectric medicine refers to medical devices that use electrical pulses to modulate the neural circuits of the body as an alternative to drug-based intervention. Bioelectric medicine, are also popular as electroceuticals, is a branch of medicine that integrates bioengineering, molecular medicine, and neuroscience to discover and create nerve stimulation and sensing technologies to control biological processes and treat diseases. Bioelectric medicine is a field that integrates bioengineering, molecular medicine, and neuroscience to create nerve-stimulating devices for the control of biological processes during illness therapy. With the development of more complicated devices and innovative materials that have been developed down to the nanoscale, the bioelectric sector has been able to advance recently.

Industry Major Market Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Cochlear Limited

Sonova Holding AG

Biotronik

ElectroCore LLC

St. Jude Medical Inc.

LivaNova plc

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Nevro Corporation

MED-EL

Cefaly Technology

BioElectronics Corporation

Vomaris Innovations Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc.

Stimwave LLC

Oticon Medical

NeuroSigma Inc.

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising cost pressures on drug-based medicines and growing interest from major pharmaceutical players in bioelectric medicine, and rising incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders and cardiac diseases around the world are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global bioelectric medicine market growth during the forecast period. According to the CDC, over 610 thousand individuals die in the United States each year as a result of heart disease. Around 370 persons die as a result of coronary heart disease (CHD). As a result, improved bioelectric medicine is in great demand for the treatment of various chronic illnesses, which is projected to drive market expansion. Major corporations like GlaxoSmithKline plc have made considerable investments in the bioelectric medicine industry, while other institutions such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States have expressed strong interest in the subject.

Bioelectric medicine is a field that integrates bioengineering, molecular medicine, and neuroscience to create nerve-stimulating devices for the control of biological processes during illness therapy. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CVDs are likely to be the cause of one-fourth of all deaths. Stroke and IHD are the leading causes of CVD-related death, accounting for more than 80% of all deaths. Furthermore, by 2030, the economic cost of CVDs is expected to reach over USD 1,044 billion.

Manufacturers' increasing R&D investments and the increasing rate of regulatory approvals for novel electroceuticals are two other important drivers driving the sector's growth. For example, the InterStim Smart Programmer was used with the InterStim System for sacral neuromodulation therapy in December 2018. Medtronic was the first to develop sacral neuromodulation, and this new device was intended to help the business expand its market share.

Government laws governing the development and manufacture of medical equipment such as cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and neuromodulation devices could stifle the bioelectric medicine market's growth. Prior to receiving a PMA, the devices must undergo extensive clinical testing, which increases the producers' expenses significantly. Furthermore, product recalls are a significant burden for manufacturers, and they may have a negative impact on the sector's growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bioelectric Medicine Market

Drug and biotech organizations, as a team with governments all through the world, are attempting to battle the COVID-19 flare-up, from immunization examination to anticipating obstructions in the drug inventory network.

Furthermore, commonly used medications like Hydroxychloroquine have shown a significant increase in popularity for the treatment of COVID-19. The increased interest in COVID-19 administration prescriptions has provided a huge opportunity for architects of COVID-19 administration prescriptions, as many affluent countries are short on these pharmaceuticals. Because of the need for COVID-19 vaccines and treatment prescriptions, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to grow significantly in the future. Because of these considerations, Coronavirus - 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the electroceuticals/bioelectric medicines business.

Global Bioelectric Medicine Market: Segmentation

The global bioelectric medicine market is segregated into the product, type, application, and end-user. The products are categorized into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac pacemakers, cochlear implants, deep brain stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, retinal implants, and other bioelectric medicines. The implanted cardioverter defibrillators segment had dominated the global market owing to the significant use of these products for arrhythmia. In addition, expanding elderly population, increased incidence of abrupt cardiac arrests, and advanced product development is likely to drive market growth. Because of the rising frequency of Parkinson's disease and lifestyle-related illnesses such as obesity and depression, the deep brain stimulator market is predicted to rise significantly throughout the projected period. In terms of type, the market has been classified into implantable electroceutical devices and non-invasive electroceutical devices.

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global Bioelectric Medicine Market

In 2020, North America represented the largest share of the global bioelectric pharmaceutical market, accounting for roughly 41% of the total. In the same year, Europe accounted for around 28.0 percent of the total market, second only to North America. Growing demand for novel clinical devices for treatment, as well as the existence of large bioelectric drug manufacturers, primarily in Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as a well-developed medical care framework, are expected to be major market drivers. Because of the aging population in Asian countries such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR of 8.5 percent over the projection period.

The global bioelectric medicine market is segmented by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Cardiac Pacemakers, Cochlear Implants, Deep Brain Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Retinal Implants, and Other Bioelectric Medicines), By Type (Implantable Electroceutical devices, Non-invasive Electroceutical Devices), By Application (Arrhythmia, Pain Management, Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Parkinson's Disease, Tremor, Depression, Epilepsy, Urinary, and Fecal Incontinence, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centres), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

The global bioelectric medicine market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Cardiac Pacemakers

Cochlear Implants

Deep Brain Stimulators

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Retinal Implants

Other Bioelectric Medicines

By Type:

Implantable Electroceutical Devices

Non-invasive Electroceutical Devices

By Application:

Arrhythmia

Pain Management

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Parkinson’s Disease

Tremor

Depression

Epilepsy

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

