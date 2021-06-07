Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market to Reach USD 20.22 Billion in 2028; Rising Launch of Reliable & Customized Products to Aid Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in walk in coolers and freezers market are Hussmann Corporation (Bridgeton, United States), Foster Refrigerator (Norfolk, United Kingdom), Arctic Walk in Coolers & Walk-In Freezers (Miami, United States), Stericox Sterilizer Systems India (Delhi, India), Kolpak (Parsons, United states), Danfoss A/S (Nordborg, Denmark), Beverage Air (Winston-Salem, United States), SRC Refrigeration (Sterling Heights, United States), Intertek Group plc (London, United Kingdom) and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global walk in coolers and freezers market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing shift of prominent companies towards offering reliable and efficient customized commercial refrigeration equipment for restaurants, cold storage warehouses, and floral storage applications. In June 2019, for instance, The Viessmann Group took over IAC Vestcold As for providing full support to the Norwegian customers. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the cooler and freezers market size is projected to grow from USD 12.67 billion in 2021 to USD 20.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. It stood at USD 11.93 billion in 2020.

Urgent Need to Store COVID-19 Vaccines will Favor Growth amid the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created immense losses in a wide range of industries across the globe. In 2020, the walk in freezers and coolers industry showcased a moderate downfall amid the pandemic. The rising need to store COVID-19 vaccines in the healthcare sector, partial openings of retail food beverage stores, and takeaway service of food from commercial restaurants are set to affect growth positively.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/walk-in-coolers-and-freezers-market-101433

Segments-

Commercial Kitchen & Restaurants Segment Earned 31.6% Share in 2020

By type, the market for walk-in coolers and freezers is categorized into indoor and outdoor. Based on the application, it is divided into commercial kitchen and restaurants, retail stores, pharmaceuticals, cold storage warehouses, and others. Out of these, the commercial kitchen and restaurants segment earned 31.6% in terms of the walk in coolers and freezers market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising need to store raw or cooked foodstuffs for daily production and inventory preservation.

Report Coverage-

This report includes in-depth information associated with change in material usage, new product launches, and technological advancements in the walk in coolers and freezers industry. It provides market dynamics based on various factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, hindrances, and dynamics. At the same time, it will deliver a complete insight from the supply side respondents related to market share, distribution, and size.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/walk-in-coolers-and-freezers-market-101433

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Retail Stores to Bolster Growth

The increasing number of grocery and retail stores worldwide is propelling the demand for novel walk in freezers and coolers It is mainly occurring because of the rising preference of these stores for purchasing numerous items at once. Also, the expansion of economies and rising disposable incomes would aid the walk in coolers and freezers market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the constant fluctuation in the prices of commercial refrigeration equipment may obstruct growth.

Quick Buy Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101433

Regional Insights-

Rising Construction of Hotels and Bakeries to Help North America Remain at Forefront

Geographically, North America earned USD 5.81 billion in 2020 owing to the expansion of retail, healthcare, and foodservice industries. Coupled with this, the increasing construction of bakeries, restaurants, and hotels in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. would drive regional growth. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, the market is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future on account of the high demand for takeaway offers and restaurant meals from consumers. Apart from that, the rising non-residential construction activities in the region are likely to bolster the demand for walk-in coolers and freezers.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Provide Better Service to Customers

The global market for walk in coolers and freezers contains various reputed companies that are presently focusing on the merger and acquisition strategy to compete with their rivals. This way, they can expand their footprint and improve their services. Below is an industry development:

September 2018: Arctic Industries acquired Duracold Refrigeration Manufacturing Company to broaden its geographic presence in the western U.S. Besides, the company will be able to enhance its services and quality for customers.

A list of renowned walk in coolers and freezers manufacturers presents in the global market:

Hussmann Corporation (Bridgeton, United States)

Foster Refrigerator (Norfolk, United Kingdom)

Arctic Walk in Coolers & Walk-In Freezers (Miami, United States)

Stericox Sterilizer Systems India (Delhi, India)

Kolpak (Parsons, United states)

Danfoss A/S (Nordborg, Denmark)

Beverage Air (Winston-Salem, United States)

SRC Refrigeration (Sterling Heights, United States)

Intertek Group plc (London, United Kingdom)

Precision Refrigeration (Schuylerville, United States)

Imperial Brown Inc. (Gresham, United States)

Nor-Lake, Inc. (Hudson, United States)

Master-Bilt Products, LLC. (Florida, United states)

ABN Refrigeration Manufacturing (Ontario, Canada)

Emerson Electric Co. (St. Louis, United States)

Standex International Corporation (Salem, United States)

Viessmann (Allendorf, Germany)

Canadian Curtis Refrigeration Inc. (Vaughan, Canada)

Everidge, Inc. (Plymouth, United States)

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/walk-in-coolers-and-freezers-market-101433

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Robots Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian/Linear, Parallel and Others), By Application (Pick and Place, Welding & Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastic, Metals & Machinery, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Logistics Robots Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Elevator Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Food Packaging Equipment Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labeling and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Electrodynamic Shaker Systems Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Air Cooled System and Water Cooled System), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Education & Research and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd