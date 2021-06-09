Consumer Demand For Perishable Foods Drives The Cold Chain Industry

Cold Chain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Cold Chain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing consumer demand for perishable foods contributed to the growth of the cold chain market in the historic period. The demand for perishable foods such as dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and meat is growing with the increasing urban population and changes in eating habits of the populace. Consumers are shifting towards to the purchase of perishable goods that have a long time until expiration owing to the nature of perishability. Developing markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America are observing high demand for perishable food products.

The cold chain market consists of sales of cold chain and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provides cold chain storage services. These services are used for the management and transportation of temperature-sensitive products through refrigeration, thermal packaging, and other methods. This plays a crucial role in temperature control for the perishable goods and assures the quality and health of the perishable goods to the final consumer across the distribution chain.

Read More On The Global Cold Chain Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-chain-global-market-report

The global cold chain market size is expected to grow from $212.24 billion in 2020 to $239.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.93%. The growth is mainly due to the increased demand for cold chain logistics from the processed food sector and the pharmaceutical sector. The cold chain market is expected to reach $344.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.49%.

North America was the largest region in the cold chain market in 2020. Asia Pacific region is projected to record fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the cold chain industry are Agro Merchants Group LLC, Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Burris Logistics Inc., Kloosterboer Group B.V., Henningsen Cold Storage, VersaCold Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies Inc., Hanson Logistics, Trenton Cold Storage, United States Cold Storage, Tippmann Group, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, and Nova Cold Logistics.

The global cold chain market report is segmented by type into refrigerated warehousing, refrigerated transport, by temperature type into frozen, chilled, by industry vertical into pharmaceutical, healthcare, food & beverages, chemical, others.

Cold Chain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cold chain market overview, forecast cold chain market size and growth for the whole market, cold chain market segments, and geographies, cold chain market trends, cold chain market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cold Chain Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4119&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market - By Type Of Service (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics), By Mode Of Transport (Air Transportation, Ocean Transportation, Land Transportation), By Pharmaceutical Type (Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics), By Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Genito-Urinary Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Therapeutic Proteins, Dermatology Drugs, Vaccines, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-and-biologics-logistics-market

Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultra-low-temperature-freezers-global-market-report

Supply Chain Management Software Market - By Product Type (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Software), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Others), By Type Of User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/supply-chain-management-software-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

