The Spray Drying Equipment Industry Is Driven By Increasing Use For Packaged Food

The Business Research Company’s Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the consumption of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is expected to propel the growth of the spray drying equipment market during the forecast period. Spray drying technologies are becoming increasingly common with packaged food producers. Thus, with spray drying being used by manufacturers of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, the increase in their consumption is expected to boost the growth of the spray drying equipment market.

The spray drying equipment market consists of sales of spray dryers and related equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of different types of spray dryers for different industries. Spray drying is a way of quickly drying a liquid or slurry into a dry powder with a hot flame. Spray drying equipment is widely used in foods, pharmaceuticals, plastic resins, ceramics, and the chemical industry.

The global spray drying equipment market size is expected to grow from $4.35 billion in 2020 to $4.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.58%. The growth in mainly due to increase in ready-to-eat food products, high consumption of processed food and increasing technological advancements in the market. The spray drying equipment market is expected to reach $6.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.58%.

North America was the largest region in the spray drying equipment market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to record fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the spray drying equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the spray drying equipment industry are GEA Group, SPX Flow, Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment, Buchi Labortechnik AG, European SprayDry Technologies, Dedert Corporation, Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Yamato Scientific America Inc., Swenson Technology Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Saka Engineering Systems Private Ltd., Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, Hemraj Enterprises, New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., C. E. Rogers, Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Dürr Systems Inc, and SiccaDania.

The global spray drying equipment market report is segmented by product type into rotary atomizers, nozzle atomizers, fluidized, centrifugal, others, by flow type into co-current, counter current, mixed, and by application into food, chemical, pharmaceutical, other applications.

Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides spray drying equipment market overview, forecast spray drying equipment global market size and growth for the whole market, spray drying equipment global market segments, and geographies, spray drying equipment global market trends, spray drying equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

