Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Is In Demand With Increasing Geriatric Population

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing geriatric population is expected to contribute to the growth of the positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market in the forecast period. The geriatric population is more prone to sleep apnea diseases. The higher prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen because of the increasing age. According to the UN World Ageing Population 2020 report, there were 727 million persons aged 65 years or over in 2020, accounting for 9.3% of the total population. It is estimated that the ageing population will reach over 1.5 billion, accounting for 16% in 2050. Thus, the rising geriatric population as the existence of apnea is more prevalent in the geriatric population, and this likely to drive the market.

The positive airway pressure devices market consists of sales of positive airway pressure devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture positive airway pressure (PAP) devices that are used to trap air under pressure into the airway of the lungs. It is widely used in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), snoring, and others. PAP devices include bands to position the mask, a pipe or tube to connect the mask to a device, and an air filter to purify the air entering the nostrils.

Read More On The Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/positive-airway-pressure-devices-global-market-report

The global positive airway pressure devices market size is expected to grow from $1.95 million in 2020 to $2.18 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%. The growth in mainly due to increased prevalence of diseases such as sleep apnea and COPD. The positive airway pressure devices market is expected to reach $3.04 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.62%.

North America was the largest region in the positive airway pressure devices market in 2020. Asia Pacific is predicted to record fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the positive airway pressure devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the positive airway pressure devices industry are ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,3B Medical Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Somnetics International Inc., Heyer Medical, Genstar Technologies, BMC Medical, Apex Medical, Armstrong Medical, Curative Medical, Compumedics Limited, CareFusion Corporation (Becton Dickinson and Company), Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises Inc.), and Khayat Medical.

The global positive airway pressure devices market analysis report is segmented by product type into continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), auto-titrating positive airway pressure (APAP), bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP), by application into sleep apnea, COPD, others, by end-user into hospitals & sleep labs, home care settings, others.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides positive airway pressure devices market overview, forecast positive airway pressure devices market size and growth for the whole market, positive airway pressure devices market segments, and geographies, positive airway pressure devices market trends, positive airway pressure devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4120&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airway-management-devices-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trauma-fixation-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/