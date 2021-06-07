Benjamin Announces a New Partner

The company has added a new office and partner in their expansion.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benjamin , a PCAOB-registered and top 400 CPA firm (the ‘Firm’), announces an additional expansion effective June 1, 2021. Benjamin (formerly known as Benjamin & Ko) recently opened a new office in India and added a new partner, Ankur Sharma. The office in New Delhi, India will be the latest inclusion to the Firm’s existing offices in New York, Seoul, Shanghai, and Newport. Ankur Sharma, Indian Chartered Accountant has joined effective June 1, 2021, and is based primarily out of our New Delhi office as the Managing Partner.Ankur Sharma, oversees the Firm's India offices, and will engage with Benjamin’s clients to provide innovative and customized solutions as part of the advisory and audit services. Ankur will also manage the fast-growing focus on companies, from around the world, who seek to open or continue to operate their companies domestically and globally.Benjamin, and the predecessor Firm, have been serving domestic and international clients for approximately 10 years. Firm leadership has previously worked for top tier CPA firms, some as partners, including several from the BIG 4. Their previous experience includes working in the public markets, on complicated transactions and for large international companies.Benjamin Chung, the Firm's Founding Partner, commented, "Ankur Sharma is a valuable addition as a new partner and an asset for our Firm and clients around the world. His expertise will strengthen our long-standing focus on public markets and bring smart, innovative solutions."Richard Paris, the Firm's new CEO, said, "Our new partner, Ankur Sharma, shares our dedication and values, and his expertise is the perfect fit to serve our client's audit and accounting needs. We are so excited to have Ankur join our team and assist in our international expansion efforts."