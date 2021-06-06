Kevin Hines Invites Lived Experience & Professional Suicide Prevention Voices to a Virtual Roundtable June 7th
Suicide Prevention: The psychology, the trauma, the survivors, lived experience, the media, the stigma, the methodology & safety.
Your thoughts do not have to be your actions. #BeHereTomorrow. ”TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Hines, https://www.kevinhinesstory.com/, is an award-winning brain/mental health and suicide prevention activist, entrepreneur, multiple award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, international educator and speaker who reaches audiences with his story of an unlikely survival and his strong will to live. He is also a gifted roundtable facilitator particularly when the subject matter is as sensitive as suicide prevention, mental health, and the even more challenging public health issue of murder-suicide.
On May 6th, A Voice at the Table, a grassroots movement for family and close friends emotionally impacted by the suicidal crises of loved ones launched a groundbreaking 8-part webinar and livestream series to bring “The Complexity of Murder-Suicide” out of the shadows. It’s been a tapestry of voices still unheard, stories still untold. The goal is to identify areas of action and next steps to tear down the barriers of prejudice, discrimination and judgement around murder-suicide and the marginalization of the families impacted. We must do better. Suicide prevention is everyone’s business.
Annemarie Matulis, co-producer of the series noted, “This has been groundbreaking. Participants have ranged from feet-on-the-street family members to behavioral health professionals, veterans, first responders, researchers, suicide attempt survivors, loss survivors, families impacted, medical personnel, firefighter chaplains, Masters and Ph.d. students, crisis line volunteers, suicide prevention coalition members and more.” She added, “The single most common feedback from those attending has been how informative and educational it’s been, and then to thank us for doing this, asking why this hasn’t happened sooner, and when is the next one (storyboard is already in place for the late fall)?”
NEXT STEPS:
On June 7th, at 4:30 pm EDT, Kevin will host Part 6, a roundtable conversation with the six experts who have delivered sections one through five: Dr. Thomas Joiner, Dr. Kathleen carterMartinez, Stephanie Willard, Eric Kussin, Dr. Bart Andrews and Dr. Mike Anestis. Each is considered a content expert in their respective fields – the psychology of murder-suicide, trauma, a survivor of murder-suicide, a mental health activist and advocate, a crisis specialist and a researcher/suicidologist who specializes in methodology and safety.
In preparing for the roundtable, Kevin reflected, “. Your thoughts do not have to be your actions. #BeHereTomorrow.”
WHO: Kevin Hines, https://www.kevinhinesstory.com/
WHAT: open livestream on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7a_I4-D4Tw
WHEN: 4:30 pm EDT/ 1:30 PT on Monday, June 7th
WHERE: Virtual
WHY? To help save lives
For more details on the additional webinars and livestreams in this 8-part series:
http://www.avoiceatthetable.org/tapestryofvoices.html
“The Complexity of Murder-Suicide – A Tapestry of Voices” is a production of A Voice at the Table, a grassroots movement for families impacted by the suicidal experiences of loved ones.
Producers are Annemarie Matulis and Tracey Medeiros.
For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information.
About A Voice at the Table: A Voice at the Table http://www.avoiceatthetable.org/index.html was founded in 2014 as a companion to the documentary, A Voice at the Table https://vimeo.com/92330799 - A call to action to bring the lived experience voices of suicide attempt survivors to all tables within suicide prevention, intervention and postvention. As a grassroots movement, it has since expanded and become the national "home base" forum for the family & friends emotionally impacted & traumatized by the suicidal experiences of loved ones. A movement: a group of people working together to advance their shared ideas. A forum: a place, meeting or medium where ideas and views on a particular concern can be exchanged, in this case, nationally and internationally. For more information: director@avoiceatthetable.org
