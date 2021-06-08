Once Upon A Child Is Now Opened In Fayetteville, NC

Once upon a child is a reputed store that buys the gently used clothes and sells them online. Want to sell used baby clothes visit the store now!

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying or selling baby clothes is now made easier in Fayetteville, NC, because of once upon a child. Once upon a child is a reputed store that buys the used clothes and sells them online. So if someone is interested in making some extra money from their used clothes, especially baby clothes, then once upon a child is there to help.

Once upon a child buys and sells boys, girls, and baby clothing, footwear, games, toys, baby gear as well as furniture. Once upon a child only buys used things that are good in shape so that they could be able to sell them again to people who are more in need.

Kids grow so fast that the clothes and other essentials become useless; why not sell them and make some extra from them? Selling them makes room for new and the sold items also come in use. It is always feel good to give back, and once upon a child had made it easier than before.

Visit the official website or visit the brick and mortar store in Fayetteville, NC, to know more about the things which are bought or sold by once upon a child Fayetteville store.

There are many popular brands available at once upon a child which are: 1st years, baby Einstein, Barbie, bright starts, Disney, fisher price, huffy, Infantino, leapfrog, lego, little tikes, mega blocks, melissa & Doug, playschool, radio flyer, step2, tonka, and VTech.

Usually, the people receive 10 to 15% of the retail value by selling the used stuff. However, the condition and age of the item also dictate how much it worth. For selling used stuff, no appointment is required, and once upon a child offers cash right on the spot for accepted items.

Once upon a child only deal in children or kid’s stuff. However, there are also other stores that buy and sell teens and adults stuff that are Clothes Mentor and Plato's Closet.