Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 June 2021)

383 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,930 tested. The positivity rate is now 9.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are 172,325 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,830,686.

New cases County; Kisumu 54, Nairobi 53, Kisii 37, Kilifi 33, Kericho 29, Uasin Gishu 22, Migori 19, Siaya 17, Busia 15, Nandi 14, Homa Bay 12, Nyamira 12, Bomet 10, Nakuru 10, Kiambu 8, Bungoma 5, Vihiga 5, Machakos 4, Nyeri 3, Makueni 3, Mandera 3, Embu 2, Narok 2, Kajiado 2, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kitui 1, Marsabit 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Turkana 1 and West Pokot 1.

33 patients have recovered from the disease, 18 from various health facilities, & 15 are from the Home Based & Isolation Care Program. Total recoveries now stand at 117,502 of whom 85,306 are from Home Based Care & Isolation Program, & 32,196 are from various health facilities.

24 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the month of April and May. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,264.

1,184 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, & 4,942 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program. 101 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 18 patients are on observation.

95 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 88 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: A total of 975,265 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 295,486 are aged 58 years and above, Others 277,776, Health Workers, 166,199, Teachers 153,089, while Security Officers 82,720.

SECOND DOSE: A total of 6,622 have received their second dose. Of these 4,046 are Health Workers, Others 1,101, aged 58 years and above 709, Teachers 445 while Security Officers 321.