MDEX: The top 1 DEX with its global trading volume

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, As the lone standard DEX available that carries out double mining - consolidating liquidity and exchange mining - MDEX has figured out how to cause a havoc in its foundation for exchanging volumes.



The live Mdex as valued on June 5, 2021 was $2.37 USD with a 24-hour exchange volume of $123,034,128 USD. Mdex is up by 8.88% within a day.

The current CoinMarketCap positioning is #77, with a live market cap of $1,071,694,558 USD. It has a coursing supply of 452,200,514 MDX coins.

Lowest Trading Fees



MDEX is the DEX with the lowest 0% trading fee in market, without any over-recovery for the EOS Blockchain. The DEX offers fast order matching, leveraging an elastic multi-lane highway and a low latency protocol. The DEX also provides users with dividend sharing programs which are reflected in a better P/L.

MDEX will list all assets that are legally tradable in each jurisdiction without additional review, with the 0% maker/taker fee.

Highest liquidity



MDEX is the biggest BTC/DEX trading platform with the highest liquidity. It supports 50+ tokens including BTC, ETH, DASH and BCH. Its fee is the lowest in the industry and users can enjoy 0 fees for the maker trades.

Most Advanced Trading Platform



The MDEX trading platform is the most advanced trading platform in the field of bitcoin trading. It not only owns national patent rights, but also has a world-class team with strong technical background. With its innovative concept and technology, it has attracted users nationwide.

MDEX will create market orders on your behalf on our exchange and fill them with the best possible price.

Trade Efficiently & Cost-Effectively



At MDEX, we are passionate about helping you trade efficiently and cost-effectively. That’s why we have the lowest slippage of any crypto trading platform and a fixed fee of 0.30% of the transaction volume. Join MDEX to experience the difference for yourself!

The mission of MDEX is to provide super-efficient and cost effective trading experience to our users. We do this with a blockchain based order matching system, ultra-low trading fees, and advanced trading features that are coming soon.

With the lowest trading fee and a sophisticated algorithm, we are the perfect crypto trading platform for traders who want to get the most out of their trades.

Featuring low fees and ultra-low slippage, the MDEX allows you to trade your crypto with ease.

Why MDEX tops the charts?



MDEX is a place you can trust to do business in. We’ve lowered the barrier of entry for beginners and advanced traders alike. Buy and sell crypto with ease through our low-cost, high-powered trading platform. Our revolutionary decentralized exchange makes trading cryptocurrencies easy and agnostic to trading pairs.

Conclusion



Join MDEX, a fully licensed Tier-1 crypto exchange, to experience the difference of trading with our cutting edge platform. If you want to buy, sell or exchange crypto at the best prices, securely and with professional execution and never pay any transaction fees again, then MDEX is for you. Join now and start trading today!

