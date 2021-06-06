Professor Brian Harris Berg encourages scientific discovery with his monthly blog cellkeyswallet.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Brian Harris Berg, a science enthusiast, encourages people to discover their potential and solve their problems via a scientific and factual approach through his monthly blog cellkeyswallet.com. He advocates for this problem-solving technique: look for the facts, keep digging, identify the problem, and search for solutions. He also encourages logical thinking.
Who is Professor Brian Harris Berg?
Professor Brian Berg is a native of New York who, attended Hofstra University School of Law. He is an attorney, author, business consultant, film producer, and professor of business law with more than 20 years of business experience. Since his teenage years, he has been an avid traveler and has traveled to more than 75 countries. Chile, Scandinavia, Tanzania, and Eastern Europe.
President of AAA.org
Professor Brian Berg is President of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York (AAA.org), a nonprofit established in 1927 to promote the study of Astronomy. He takes pride in being elected president and the AAA members’ dedication to the organization’s goals. The organization achieves its primary goal through sponsoring lectures by renowned researchers, offering classes in astronomy to members, and organizing events. They also do outreach to schools and the science community at large.
Film Producer
Professor Berg discovered his passion for film in his childhood. Thanks to this passion, combined with his legal and business experience and project management skills, he is a proficient film producer. One of his outstanding productions is the 2019 psychological thriller, The Luring (TheLuring.com). This movie is about a man trying to recover a lost memory by going back returning, not going back to his family’s vacation home in Vermont, where a horrifying incident happens. The Luring boasts global distribution and is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, YouTube Movies, In Demand, Direct TV, and other leading platforms.
Author
Professor Brian Berg is a seasoned author. He publishes most of his wrings on his blog, cellkeyswallet.com, and his website covering his various activities, BrianBergSpeaks.com. He also writes a monthly column on for, not on Eyepiece, the Amateur Astronomy Association of New York’s newsletter that brings readers up to speed on the happenings in the world of astronomy.
Professor of Business Law
Professor Brian Harris Berg’s journey to becoming a professor is fascinating. He had never dreamed of being a professor until a friend suggested that he would make a great professor because of his passion for reading, learning, and public speaking. He did not take his friend’s suggestion seriously, however.
Another friend would later recruit him to speak to high school students about the ins and outs of working in a corporate environment. He accomplished that through Pencil, a New York-based nonprofit that aims to open eyes, minds, and doors for public school students by connecting them to the business community.
He was then invited to be a speaker at that high school’s last ever graduand. The school was being shuttered to consolidate real estate. He enjoyed the experience, especially for the fact that it was a charitable cause.
The experience made him reconsider his friend’s suggestion that he would make a good professor. He applied to be an adjunct professor of Business Law at the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC). He believes that knowledge of business law is essential for everyone because we live in a capitalistic world.
He gives weight to this belief by reminding us of Nikola Tesla, an engineering genius who died broke and alone due to a lack of knowledge on business, copyrights, and trademarks. Professor Brian Berg takes a different approach to teach Business Law.
He believes in learning from experience, so he has his students prepare business plans and present their plans to the entire class. He goes ahead to mentor students who manage to establish viable businesses from their plans, and he draws a lot of satisfaction from this.
Professor Berg is generally not a fan of social media because he believes it is a leading source of misinformation and me-wastage. He encourages his students to subscribe to the Wall Street Journal and the NY Times to read real news and also to help distract them from the unverified and often hateful information put on social media. He has received positive feedback from students who followed his advice.
Professor Brian Berg has been teaching Business Law for about a decade now, and he always looks forward to working with students each semester.
When not working or teaching, Professor Brian Berg enjoys reading, vising museums, and participating in charitable activities. He is also a staunch advocate of healthy living and walks and runs at least 12,000 steps a day. He also plays team sports every week.
About Cell Keys Wallet
CellKeysWallet.com is a blog designed to help people discover and achieve their goals and eventually lead high-quality, organized, accomplished lives. It teaches individuals to shut out distractions and find the necessary tools to break through the barriers and then chart the path to reach their once seemingly unreachable goals.
Brian's interview has recently been featured in Inspirery, you can also see more information about him in his Crunchbase profile or on Speakerhub.
For more information, visit www.brianharrisberg.info
