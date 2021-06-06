Many Lawmakers Believe Corpus Christi Health Insurance Need Not Be Permanent

Corpus Christi Health Insurance Health Insurance Corpus Christi Corpus Christi Health Insurance Agent Group Health Insurance Corpus Christi Affordable Health Insurance Corpus Christi

Rick Thornton, a health insurance agent in Corpus Christi, says that Americans who sign up for the American Rescue Plan can not be a permanent fixture.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corpus Christi health insurance still has plenty of government officials suggesting that it’s going to cause more problems in the long run than actual benefits, especially as the current administration bulls forward in its pursuit to make healthcare affordable across the board for uninsured and underinsured Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers fear that like all government entitlements, once in place long enough, the American Rescue Plan will take on a life of its own and ultimately expand to the point where it does more harm than good.More information can be found at: https://insurance4dallas.com/group-health-insurance-corpus-christi/ Why is this? According to an article by Dr. Roger Stark MD, there are at least five arguments that state making ACA changes permanent will eventually lead to complete government control of our healthcare system, including health insurance in Corpus Christi . The first is that more people had health insurance in 2020 compared to 2019, so the program is a costly solution in search of a problem. The other fear is that many people in the ACA exchanges are already insured, and all-of the newly eligible people are in the top two quintiles. Stark also says detractors believe the proposal will impact the employer-paid health insurance market with crowd-out, forcing employers to drop employee coverage. Lastly, the big winners are the health insurance companies themselves because they can raise premiums and isolate patients from those higher premiums. The political left can claim insurance costs are less, but-in-reality, costs are less for patients at the expense of taxpayers nationwide.Rick Thornton, a Corpus Christi health insurance agent , says a slippery slope exists where lawmakers want to offer a helping hand to Americans who have suffered long enough but also face uncertainty over the permanent aspects.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Insurance4Dallas14493 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste. A #5017,Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Corpus Christi Health Insurance