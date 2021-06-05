Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (4 June 2021)

Two hundred forty-five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in the Northern Red Sea and Central Regions.

Out of these, 150 patients are from Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in the Northern Red Sea Region. The other ninety-five patients are from Quarantine Center and OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, thirty-four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (25), and Northern Red Sea (9), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to date has accordingly risen to 3,894 while the number of deaths is 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 4,427.