Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (4 June 2021)

284 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,540 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 6.3%.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 171,942 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,826,756.

New cases by county; Siaya 66, Nairobi 66, Kisumu 30, Mombasa 21, Busia 13, Kericho 8, Nyeri 8, Kiambu 7, Nakuru 7, Turkana 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Garissa 6, Vihiga 6, Kisii 5, Murang’a 4, Kitui 3, Embu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 2, Narok 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2,Lamu 1, Marsabit 1 Meru 1, Nandi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kajiado 1.

124 patients have recovered, 97 from various health facilities; 27 are from the Home Based & Isolation Care Program. Total recoveries now stand at 117,469 of whom 85,291 are from Home Based Care& Isolation program, while 32,178 are from various health facilities countrywide.

17 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the month of April and May. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,240.

1,207 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,946 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program. 96 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

92 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 85 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination: As of today, a total of 974,000 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 295,202 are aged 58 years and above, Others 277,207, Health Workers, 166,043, Teachers 152,962, while Security Officers 82,586.

Second doses: As of today, a total of 2,541 have received their second dose. Of these 2,150 are Health workers, Others 216, Security Officers 95, Teachers 45, those aged 58 years and above 35.