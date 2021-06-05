Aerospace Coatings Market and Aerospace Foam Market Size 2021 by Top Global Leading Players Analysis - Report Covers Covid-19 Outbreak, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Segments, Business Plans and Forecast 2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Aerospace Coatings Market 2021-2030:

Global “ Aerospace Coatings Market ” report covers comprehensive data on operation landscape and trend analysis, market drivers, growth opportunities, and segmentation in terms of region. It presents a point-by-point analysis that includes products, applications, and competitor analysis. Aerospace Coatings market report highlights the latest strategies of top key players that include new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, and the latest technology. It provides a precise evaluation of market share, size, growth rate, revenue, sales, and value chain analysis.

Market Overview:

The Global Aerospace Coatings Market was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global aerospace coatings market witnessed a volumetric sale of 598.5 kilotons in 2019, which is expected to reach 1,137.3 kilotons by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2030.



Coatings for airplane pose a highly technical challenge for paint makers. These coatings not only improve the aesthetics of the airplane but also act as a barrier against the wind, rain, snow, and sun. They provide protection against extreme and varying temperatures, ultraviolet exposure, erosion caused from air drag, and corrosion caused due to humidity. They also deflect the dust particles at high velocity and required to bear temperature ranging between -48˚F F and 120˚F. Additionally, these coatings reduce the chances of cracks in the airplane due to changing air pressure and contact with fluids.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Key Manufacturers in this market include:

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

IHI Ionbond AG

Zircotec Ltd

LORD Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V

Hentzen Coatings, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A

Henkel Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

BryCoat Inc.

AHC Oberflächentechnik

Mapaero

Zircotec Ltd.

NV Specialty Coatings

BASF SE

Market Dynamics and Trends:

The global aerospace coatings market is growing due to the increasing global trades and air travel. Surge in cargo traffic, preferences for air travel, increase in international trade, and rise in disposable incomes are propelling the market growth. Also, increasing investments in the military aviation and defense sectors, specifically in emerging economies, are fuelling the market growth.



However, factors such as stringent regulatory standards regarding the use of certain chemicals, time-consuming verification processes, and high cost of raw materials are expected to hamper the aerospace coatings market. Conversely, growing demand for next-gen aircraft, increasing preference for light weight coatings, and ongoing R&D activities to reduce carbon foot prints are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the aerospace coatings market.

Market Segmentation and Scope of the Study:

The aerospace coatings market is segmented into resin type, technology, user type, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, and others. The others segment is sub-segmented into silicone, polyester, and acrylic. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into solvent-based coatings, water-based coatings, powder coating, and others. In terms of user type, the market is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO). Based on end use industry, the aerospace coatings market is categorized as commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation. On the basis of application, the market is divided into exterior and interior. In terms of geography, the market is split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Aerospace Coatings Market Segmentation:

Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

1. Silicone

2. Polyester

3. Acrylic



Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By Technology

Solvent-based Coatings

Water-based Coatings

Powder Coating

Others



Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By User Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul



Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By End Use Industry

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation



Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By Application

Exterior

Interior

Geographical Analysis:

North America dominated the global aerospace coatings market in the past, and is anticipated to hold the major share during the forecast period due to factors such as thriving aerospace industry, high R&D investments, and technological advancements.



Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market, and is expected to grow at a considerable pace owing to high investments by developing countries to create new air routes, upgrade existing airports, develop long-haul airline routes, and increased air defense budget in countries such as India and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Aerospace Coatings market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of the Aerospace Coatings market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

Focuses on the key global Aerospace Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Aerospace Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Aerospace Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Global Aerospace Foam Market 2021-2030:

Global “ Aerospace Foam Market ” Research Report 2021 is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, growth rate. The Aerospace Foam Market report encloses data about the consumption, share, and future aspects. The report also elaborates competition along with company profile, latest development trends, and industry chain.

Market Overview:

The Global Aerospace Foam Market was valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.



Aerospace foam is a low density cellular structured material. Such foams are obtained by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid medium. Aerospace foam finds wide application in the aviation industry due to its insulation, cushioning, and vibration damping characteristics. They are lightweight, rigid, and heat resistant. They can tolerate adverse climatic conditions at high altitudes. These foams are made from varying materials such as polyurethane, ceramic, polyethylene, and metal foam.

The Key Manufacturers in this market include:

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

ARMACELL

Evonik Industries

Boyd Corporation

Rogers Corporation

General Plastics Manufacturing Company

SABIC Innovative Plastics

ERG Materials

Zetofoams Plc

Market Dynamics and Trends:

The global aerospace foam market is growing due to the increasing demand for foams in commercial aviation and military aviation sector. Also, rapid urbanization, rise in air travel, increase in low cost carriers, and growth in the demand for light-weight aircrafts are expected to boost market growth.



Stringent regulatory standards regarding the use of polyurethane foams, limited accessibility of raw materials and fluctuating prices are expected to hamper the aerospace foam market during the forecast period. Conversely, increasing government investments in military aviation, surge in R&D activities to develop advanced foams, and product launches by prominent market players are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global aerospace foam market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation and Scope of the Study:

The global aerospace foam market has been segmented on the basis of type of foam, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, metal foam, and others. In terms of application, the market is segregated into general aviation, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft. On the basis of geography, the global aerospace foam market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Aerospace Foam Market Segmentation:

Global Aerospace Foam market - By Type of Foam

o Polyurethane

o Polyethylene

o Ceramic

o Metal Foam

o Others



Global Aerospace Foam market - By Application

o General Aviation

o Commercial Aircraft

o Military Aircraft

Geographical Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global aerospace foam market. It is expected to hold major share in the market during the forecast period due to favourable government policies, increasing military expenditure, demand for next-gen technologies, advanced infrastructures, and the presence of leading aircraft manufactures in the region.



The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization, increasing government initiatives in military aviation, easy access to raw materials, and availability of low-cost operators. Furthermore, growing demand for low-cost airlines and rising disposable incomes are expected to drive the commercial aviation industry, thus propelling the growth of the aerospace foam market.

