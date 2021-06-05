Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B102189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Miller

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6-4-21/2105

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 26, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Bret Ellis

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6-4-21, at approximately 2105, a Trooper with the Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 in Rockingham at a high rate of speed. As the trooper caught up to the vehicle It passed another vehicle in the merging area enter an active work zone. The vehicle was captured on RADAR at 99 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Bret Ellis of Claremont, NH. Ellis was arrested and cited to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 7-20-21 at 1330.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-20-21/ 133-

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on citation

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

