Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102189
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Miller
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6-4-21/2105
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 26, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Bret Ellis
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
VICTIM: N/A
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6-4-21, at approximately 2105, a Trooper with the Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 in Rockingham at a high rate of speed. As the trooper caught up to the vehicle It passed another vehicle in the merging area enter an active work zone. The vehicle was captured on RADAR at 99 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Bret Ellis of Claremont, NH. Ellis was arrested and cited to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 7-20-21 at 1330.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-20-21/ 133-
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks – B Troop
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691