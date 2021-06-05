Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,168 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Miller                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6-4-21/2105

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 26, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Bret Ellis                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6-4-21, at approximately 2105, a Trooper with the Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 in Rockingham at a high rate of speed. As the trooper caught up to the vehicle It passed another vehicle in the merging area enter an active work zone. The vehicle was captured on RADAR at 99 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Bret Ellis of Claremont, NH. Ellis was arrested and cited to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 7-20-21 at 1330. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-20-21/ 133-            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on citation     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.