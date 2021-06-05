Bisees Information Systems partners with Google Cloud to provide a revolutionary business data insights platform
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisees, an information software technology company with its own performance management system, Exepno, today announced an exciting, strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Within this partnership, Bisees’ Exepno Performance Management System can integrate components of Google Cloud, enabling revolutionary business insights and business intelligence, transforming data into actionable knowledge and improving overall business performance.
Exepno Performance Management System, Bisees’ innovative approach to data analytics, provides businesses with timely access to accurate business information which can drive productivity and profitability. Bisees has been listed in Red Herring’s Top 100 Europe Winners in 2016, mentioned by The Silicon Review among the top 50 most admired companies in 2018, and included in CIO Bulletin’s 30 Admired Companies to Watch 2021.
Big Data is the enormous amount of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data that is exponentially generated by high-performance applications in almost all companies. Large-scale data gathering and timely analytics are quickly becoming the new frontier of competitive differentiation.
Organizations want to use large-scale data gathering and analytics to shape strategy applications that could perform deep analysis on huge amounts of data utilizing Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs), which Bisees can utilise and supply.
By partnering with Google Cloud, Bisees created a unique end-to-end cloud-based solution that is simple but very powerful to use. The solution allows businesses to put all their data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) in one platform and combine the insight through modular integration. They can start with “ExepnoETL” to migrate their data in Google Cloud and then add visualization to review the past performance with “Exepno Performance Management”, or integrate with “ExepnoML” to get recommendations and predictions to improve future performance with the help of AI.
Our modules enable the solution to be applied across a multitude of sectors and industries ensuring the best outcome.
Exepno Performance Management System enables the massive data transformation to bring all users and data together to draw insights from the data. Expeno brings a single enterprise data platform built on Google Cloud & Google Workspace that scales across every department and every team through modular integration.
Bisees specialises in financial services, and has been successful in implementing its systems in banks in Africa. Bisees aims to promote it’s new end-to-end solution with Google Cloud within existing companies, while expanding to more companies within the financial sector and branching to the retail sector.
This exciting partnership with Google Cloud will accelerate Bisees' potential and opportunities within the global market. This is the beginning of a transformative chapter for Bisees and the Exepno Performance Management System. The integrated solution with Google Cloud will enable Bisees and their clients to access the next level of data insight, infrastructure and technology.
About Bisees
Bisees (www.bisees.com) is is an information technology software company based in Dublin, Ireland. Bisees was incorporated in 2014. The company is based on exploring and maximising data analysis with their own end-to-end performance management solution, Exepno and integration of Google Cloud as well as Google Workspace.
HQ:
Guinness Enterprise Centre
Taylor's Ln,
Dublin 8,
Ireland
R&D Office:
Bradfield Centre
184 Cambridge Science Park
Milton Road, Milton
Cambridge, CB4 0GA
Media Relations
Bisees
+353 1 410 0600
info@bisees.com