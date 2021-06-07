Pathway Capital Tees up Support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City

Representing Pathway Capital at the Accountants and Bankers Golf Outing: (l. to r.) Dylan Thomas, India Burgess, Alina Massaro, Patricia Kirk, Thomas Ravert, Glenn Thomas and Adam Jutte.

The Lending Solutions Firm based in Nyack, N.Y. Sponsored the Accountants and Bankers Golf Outing to Benefit Youth Mentoring Programs

We have been strong supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters NYC since 2018 and were delighted to play a part in this event’s success. The proceeds will truly transform young lives ...” — Glenn Thomas, president, Pathway Capital Corp.

NYACK, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team of Pathway Capital Corporation was out on the green and celebrated their scores at dinner as tournament sponsors of the Accountants and Bankers Golf Outing on June 1, at Glen Head Country Club in Glen Head, N.Y. The fundraising event benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters NYC (BBBS of NYC), the nation’s first and New York City’s largest youth mentoring organization. Through its programs, BBBS of NYC connects caring adult mentors to young people to ignite youth potential and build the next generation of leaders. Golfers, sponsors and donors raised $158,000 for the non-profit.

“We have been strong supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters NYC since 2018 and were delighted to play a part in this event’s success,” said Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital. “The proceeds will truly transform young lives throughout New York City, and help the organization fulfill its vision that all youth achieve their full potential.”

Pathway Capital specializes in customized lending solutions for mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing, distribution and commercial real estate. Representing Pathway Capital were (l. to r.) Dylan Thomas, India Burgess, Alina Massaro, Patricia Kirk, Thomas Ravert, Glenn Thomas and Adam Jutte. More information is at www.pathway-capital.com.