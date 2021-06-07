Pathway Capital Tees up Support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City

Pathway Capital Corporation president Glenn Thomas and staff members at the Accountants and Bankers golf tournament benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City on June 1, 2021.

Representing Pathway Capital at the Accountants and Bankers Golf Outing: (l. to r.) Dylan Thomas, India Burgess, Alina Massaro, Patricia Kirk, Thomas Ravert, Glenn Thomas and Adam Jutte.

The Lending Solutions Firm based in Nyack, N.Y. Sponsored the Accountants and Bankers Golf Outing to Benefit Youth Mentoring Programs

We have been strong supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters NYC since 2018 and were delighted to play a part in this event’s success. The proceeds will truly transform young lives ...”
— Glenn Thomas, president, Pathway Capital Corp.

NYACK, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team of Pathway Capital Corporation was out on the green and celebrated their scores at dinner as tournament sponsors of the Accountants and Bankers Golf Outing on June 1, at Glen Head Country Club in Glen Head, N.Y. The fundraising event benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters NYC (BBBS of NYC), the nation’s first and New York City’s largest youth mentoring organization. Through its programs, BBBS of NYC connects caring adult mentors to young people to ignite youth potential and build the next generation of leaders. Golfers, sponsors and donors raised $158,000 for the non-profit.

“We have been strong supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters NYC since 2018 and were delighted to play a part in this event’s success,” said Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital. “The proceeds will truly transform young lives throughout New York City, and help the organization fulfill its vision that all youth achieve their full potential.”

Pathway Capital specializes in customized lending solutions for mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing, distribution and commercial real estate. Representing Pathway Capital were (l. to r.) Dylan Thomas, India Burgess, Alina Massaro, Patricia Kirk, Thomas Ravert, Glenn Thomas and Adam Jutte. More information is at www.pathway-capital.com.

Glenn J Thomas
Pathway Capital Corp.
+1 845-445-6006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pathway Capital Tees up Support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Glenn J Thomas
Pathway Capital Corp.
+1 845-445-6006
Company/Organization
Pathway Capital Corp.
1 MAIN ST, Ste 1
Nyack, New York, 10960
United States
+1 845-445-6006
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Pathway Capital Corp is a Nyack, New York-based boutique capital advisory firm providing innovative solutions to complex financial transactions. The company provides advisory services for a wide range of transactions including traditional commercial loans, debt restructuring and consolidation, equipment financing, as well as interim and permanent financing on commercial real estate. The Pathway Capital team of professionals possess a unique and diverse background with vast experience in commercial banking and lending, restructuring and turnaround, and accounting and operations. Find out more at https://pathway-capital.com.

Pathway Capital Corp.

More From This Author
Pathway Capital Tees up Support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City
Pathway Capital Corp. Arranges $2.5 Million Second Mortgage Loan on Light Industrial Property in Central N.J.
Pathway Capital Corp. Arranges $3.5 Million Loan for Texas-based Company
View All Stories From This Author