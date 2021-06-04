Bestselling Award-winning Author Ramzi Najjar Launches his new book "The Ultimate Human Secrets"

Ramzi NAJJAR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Beit Mery, a small town in Mount Lebanon, Lebanon, in 1978, Najjar was born and raised amidst the Lebanese Civil War: 15 years of violent turmoil in Lebanon's history that claimed over 120,000 casualties. As a result, Najjar's childhood was highly stressful, having witnessed destructive violence in his home country, leading him to find creative outlets to alleviate the stress of his upbringing. But when Lebanon's civil war ended in 1990, Najjar, then only 12 years old, couldn't help but compare the violence he had been surrounded by during his childhood to the calm that draped his homeland, as well as the lives of his family and friends in its aftermath.

For years, Najjar wondered how people from all walks of life could be both so aggressive and violent at times, yet friendly and compassionate at others. It wasn't until after he finished his primary college education at Louise Wegmann College in Beirut, followed by the completion of a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Public Administration at The American University of Beirut in 1997, that he was finally able to explore the topics that had interested him for nearly two decades.

After completing his mandatory one year of Lebanese military service at the age of 24 in 2002 and recognizing the lack of career opportunities in his native Lebanon, Najjar traveled to Kuwait, rediscovering the innate power of reflection, self-discovery, and growth in peaceful silence and solitude.

He established three companies in the insurance industry throughout his career and became a partner and investor in several other diverse companies. But having to focus on his career, it wasn't until later in 2013 that Najjar says he felt something hit him "like thunder" - a kind of awakening that resulted in "an intense headache for a full day."

"[I knew that] I could not continue living the way I was unconsciously living," said Najjar, "and I felt an urge to apply consciousness [to my life] and filter all that I do from that moment on."

Najjar's "awakening," of sorts, came to a head in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandatory lockdowns brought on by the pandemic caused him to find himself once more in silent solitude, but those periods of being isolated in lockdown brought one additional element Najjar had been lacking: time.

"COVID-19 created the time [I] needed to put all of the realizations and knowledge from my life into my book, 'The YOU Beyond You - The Knowledge of the Willing,'" Najjar said. The book that I published in July of 2020 summarizes my experiences from childhood into the modern-day and offers insight into my beliefs on reality, how it works, and how it impacts the human experience.

Now, in May 2021, Najjar elaborates more on the dynamics of the reality he discussed in his first book in his second book, "The Ultimate Human Secrets." Rarely do we allow ourselves the time to stop, breathe, and meditate on the reality surrounding us because so much of our lives get influenced by our beliefs and perceptions.

In his new book, Najjar guides readers through detailed data on the hidden knowledge and life's true secrets and "how they operate [both] within us and [within] our environment."

'The Ultimate Human Secrets' is a newly released book that explains the hidden unconscious secrets of life. It is a much detailed elaboration on the concepts and dynamics discussed in "The YOU beyond you."

It is a manuscript that entails all dimensions of our reality and existence on physical, biological, and metaphysical levels. The Ultimate Human secrets is a manuscript detailing our existence and will help readers apprehend and apply a different approach to living based on the actuality of life formations both on the biological and psychological levels.