Texas Veterans Commission, supporting veterans in their transition to civilian life, has joined NVBDC’s MVO Task Force
Provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors.
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency,” said by LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton.
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 22 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Texas Veterans Commission.
The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), created in 1927 as the State Service Office to assist veterans of the Indian wars, Spanish-American War and World War I, acts as the state appointed advocate of Texas veterans as they attempt to secure the benefits rightfully earned in exchange for their service in our nation’s armed forces. Since the creation, the mission of the Texas Veterans Commission has been to advocate for and provide superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors.
"Our partnership with NVBDC will help inform veterans about the benefits of certification and elevate their businesses to the next level of success." Said By: Anna Baker, Veteran Entrepreneur Program Manager
The Veteran Entrepreneur Program (VEP), established in 2013, provides veteran entrepreneurs and veteran small businesses the tools they need to start or grow their businesses. Their team of consultants, who are veterans, business owners, and MBA graduates, are dedicated to the success of veteran entrepreneurs and small businesses and their program advisor ensures that tools and processes help deliver timely, quality services to veterans, family members, and survivors. Through one-on-one consulting, outreach, and referral services VEP consultants ensure veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners have access to the information, education, and tools they need to thrive.
The TVC provides quality service through eight program areas: Claims Representation and Counseling, Veterans Employment Services, Veterans Education, Veteran Entrepreneur Program, Health Care Advocacy, Veterans Mental Health Program, Women Veterans Program, and the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Through a dedicated, professional, and well-trained workforce they connect with all veterans across the state, and tailor its service to meet their needs and the needs of their families and survivors. They take the lead in coordinating efforts between their eight programs and with federal, state, and local governmental offices and private organizations that provide services and assistance to veterans. Through these program areas, the TVCensures that each veteran receives every benefit that they deserve. As a veteran works with their counselors in their multiple programs, the quality of life for that veteran and their family significantly increases.
Today, Texas is leading the country by making sure each veteran is represented and cared for. The people of Texas have sent a clear message that the sacrifices made by veterans and their families are deeply appreciated, and that there is an agency that will stand by them and take care of them: the Texas Veterans Commission. To contact The Texas Veterans Commission please call (512)463-6564 or visit https://www.tvc.texas.gov/.
If you are a veteran entrepreneur or small business in Texas looking for resources, contact the Veteran Entrepreneur Program at (512)463-0519 or connect with a business consultant: https://www.tvc.texas.gov/entrepreneurs/.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
