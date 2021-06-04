WIMI Attracts Shares from BlackRock, and the Holographic AR Field Is a Ten-Year Value Investment Direction

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong - MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "BlackRock holds a position in WIMI, and the holographic AR field is a ten-year value investment direction". It is said that BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, recently submitted a 13F report for the first quarter of 2021. BlackRock mentioned in Q1 that it will hold a position in the holographic cloud service provider, WIMI. It is worth noting that why BlackRock, as the largest listed investment management group in the United States, pays attention to the holographic technology industry? What kind of chemical effects will holographic technology and international cooperation produce? How does WIMI Hologram Cloud promote industry innovation? Everyone must be very curious about these questions. Then let's uncover the suspense.



The vast AR market attracts capital's attention

According to the "IDC Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Spending Guide", the total spending on holographic AR-related or VR-related products and services in the Chinese market accounts for more than half of the global market share. China's overall market size reached about $6.6 billion at the end of 2020, an increase of 72.1% year-on-year compared to 2019. It far surpasses the United States and Japan in terms of scale and growth, and it ranks first in the world. At the same time, it is expected that the five-year (2020-2024) compound annual growth rate of the Chinese market will also remain at about 47.1%.

There is no doubt that holographic AR is an emerging industry, especially China's holographic AR has shown huge value-added potential in the global market. It has attracted a large amount of financing and has made a huge contribution to the growth of the holographic industry. Organizations, enterprises, and consumers have strongly favored holographic technology. Over the years, holographic AR technology has been widely used in applications such as games, media, and marketing. Its applications in different industries such as advertising, entertainment, education, health, and automobiles have also been expanding. It is expected to promote more market demand in the future. WIMI Hologram Cloud is a company that specializes in holographic cloud service technology, covering VR, AR, and AI technology, and has an absolute speaking right in the industry.

The 5G revolution perfects the implementation of AR scenarios

Holographic AR is an emerging technology that can be integrated into all aspects of our life, clothing, food, housing, and transportation. But if it is to be truly universal, the current technology still cannot achieve it perfectly. However, thanks to the development of 5G, it provides strong technical support for holographic AR. Holographic AR will be deeply integrated with 5G. With the collaboration of 5G's high speed and low latency, in terms of remote communication and data transmission, the average transmission delay from the system terminal to the business server is about 6ms, which is much lower than the 4G network transmission delay. In the long-distance communication and data transmission of holographic AR, there is no jam, low latency, and multi-terminal remote coordination. In addition, the richness and diversity of interactions make the collaboration of cloud + cloud collaboration more efficient and make the specific implementation of the vast AR scenarios more complete.

WIMI always insists on technology to lead the future. It conforms to the trend of the times, actively responds to the changes in the holographic industry brought about by 5G networks, makes rational use of 5G in the holographic AR application market, and popularizes high-end applications such as holographic entertainment new interactions and holographic cloud conferences, making the holographic AR market usher in a big explosion. After WIMI cooperates with international companies, it has launched a comprehensive cloud plan to invest in holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face-changing technology as core technologies, and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform integrated services and 5G holographic applications.

WIMI expands the 5G+AR application scenarios to meet the needs of the public for more diverse and complex scenarios, defines newer 5G+AR capabilities, maximizes the commercial capabilities of the 5G platform, and meets the differentiated needs of industrial applications. WIMI actively promotes the development of holographic AR technology in China, and the maturity of 5G technology can reduce hardware costs, which has led to the application of this technology in more and more industries. In addition, the application range of holographic AR technology is also expanding, and people's awareness and demand for it are also further promoting the expansion of this technology. It can be said that WIMI has contributed to the promotion of the holographic AR market.

WIMI creates core "IP" and provides customized content

With the in-depth expansion of holographic AR in the industry, holographic technology has become the core energy to promote industrial upgrading. WIMI has comprehensively improved its core capabilities, created excellent technology and content, taken the lead in the industry, and created a pioneering business model, that is, core technology plus content IP. In order to meet the needs of people of all ages in the content sector and improve user experience, the WIMI Hologram platform has 4654 items of high-quality holographic content in terms of content production and IP storage. Customers can choose the desired holographic visual presentation content according to their needs. Customized content is indispensable. According to people's needs, any holographic product can "customize" a set of holographic content solutions.

The forms of entertainment, interaction, and experience in the WIMI holographic cloud entertainment platform can completely subvert the industry experience of the current offline traditional entertainment and give birth to new business forms and models of offline holographic visual experience. WIMI strives to do a good job in the output of content value, while doing a good job in the commercial implementation of technology and content. The output is a product based on technology and content, and let it be exported on a large scale, resulting in tangible cooperation with positive value. Adhere to the development of the entire chain of IP content development, operation, and commercialization, and through the incubation of top-level IP holographic content, and the holographic content operation combined with offline scenarios, WIMI has become a pioneer in the industry.

For a long time, WIMI's positioning is that holographic technology changes life. It is necessary to provide the high-quality output of products and content for more industries and fields. While doing things that are valuable to society, it also hopes to bring a little impetus to the industry. It is expected that after making good social effects, it will have a better leading application in the industry and make the enterprise's horizontal and vertical business better. WIMI has established comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content in all holographic industries in China. There is also some accumulation in the number of holographic AR content and holographic AR patents and software copyrights. WIMI is a high-ranking company in China's holographic AR industry, and the overall strength of WIMI is beyond doubt. The ultra-high and reliable network speed of 5G technology solves the deficiencies in the development of holographic AR. The 5G+AR scenario will continue to release the vitality of the industry in the future. Major manufacturers have continued to make explosive models and accelerate the penetration of AR hardware.

Compared with other mature industries in China, the holographic AR industry still has a lot of room for optimization. There is no doubt about China's holographic AR market. The key is how to make better use of high-quality AR resources. Whoever can do better in this area in the future will have better market competitiveness.

