EmiSwap Secures $1.38 Million In Private Funding

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmiSwap, the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) with gamified NFT mechanics to pay 10X benefits to liquidity providers (LPs) and refund gas fees – today announced successfully raising $1.38 million in a 6X oversubscribed private fundraising round spearheaded by major crypto leaders. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) augmented with $ESW governance tokens that aim to create a full solution for decentralized finance (DeFi). EmiSwap users gain from every transaction simply by holding ESW thus getting instruments for financial independence.



"We haven't chosen a typical investment strategy like those that usually focus just on attracting some big names instead of the value which investors bring alongside. You will not see big funds in our investment rounds, we've decided to choose the strategy of distribution of power and giving allocation to strategic private investors – ExNetwork Fund, Constantin Kogan, managing partner at Waves Financial and C Capital and Inclusion Crypto Fund and more; community leaders – Hermes Asian Community for example; influencers – Carl Moon, Boxmining and others; as well as liquidity providers who are bringing their expertise and network to help us to do the rocket launch and keep making sustainable success in a long run."

Grigory Rybalchenko, Co-Founder of EmiSwap

DeFi had a tough couple of weeks, but despite the $21 billion loss, volumes of DEX-based swaps continue to be strong, while Ethereum transaction costs continue to grow. Competing DEXs in the DeFi field have a predisposition to target only one feature, such as primarily liquidity pool expansions and incentives for LPs or capital efficiency with a concentrated liquidity feature for users to deposit money at unique pricing curves. To improve the user experience for investors and fulfil its promise of being the most rewarding DEX on the market, EmiSwap offers a bundle of functionalities all while compensating LPs and swappers for all meaningful interactions and operations.

EmiSwap provides its users with a variety of unique features, such as high returns for LPs and swappers, a 100% return on ETH gas fees with ESW governance tokens, a scalable DAO platform, cross-blockchain compatibility, multi-blockchain interoperability, and an advanced referral program. EmiSwap also intends to develop gamified NFT mechanisms for its unique utility NFT cards in Q3 2021. The Magic Card NFTs can be used to optimize revenue, be auctioned on marketplaces, and used as playable items in cool contests like Card Wars, a tournament inspired by the popular card games Magic: The Gathering and HearthStone, that's set to launch in Q4 2021.

EmiSwap is the first project of the EmiDAO alliance and its members, all of whom are actively involved in the product's management and support, include Alpha Sigma Capital: A leading cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume and liquidity; DigiFinex Exchange: An exchange with over 300 cryptocurrencies listed and 2.1 million global users; Bitmart Exchange: The first decentralized financial project in which all revenue is distributed to stakeholders; Emirex Exchange: An all-in-one, open-source white-label exchange solution that allows anyone to run a full crypto trading platform; HollaEx Exchange: A cryptocurrency exchange and financial services firm based in Hong Kong that works in media, social, mining, digital asset management, markets, and research; IDCM Exchange: An exchange harnessing the power of blockchain and financial innovation, and Everest Group: a global banking platform that integrates eKYC, AML, whitelist-as-a-service, and fiat-in/out ramps.

